The Mallorca Files on BBC One: What’s it about?

The Mallorca Files is a light-hearted cop show, set on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

It follows unlikely double act Miranda and her police partner Max – she’s an uptight Brit cop and he’s a laidback German.

Yes, they are total opposites!

The series was first broadcast on BBC One on weekday afternoons in 2019.

A second series was commissioned in November 2019, before the first episode was even broadcast.

The second series was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mallorca Files: Elen Rhys plays DC Miranda Blake

Elen Rhys is a 37-year-old actress, from Aberystwyth in Wales.

She is probably best known for her roles in Broadchurch, Keeping Faith, Ordinary Lies and Silent Witness.

She has also appeared in films like 2011’s Panic Button.

Elen had a small role in the 2013 Brad Pitt movie World War Z.

She won the role of Miranda Blake in The Mallorca Files in 2019.

Who is Julian Looman, who plays DC Max Winter in The Mallorca Files?

The 34-year-old actor has appeared in several German-language productions over the years.

These include the role of Adam Litkowski in German-Austrian thriller Der Pass.

He also starred in the 2020 film Nightlife.

Julian has portrayed Max Winter in The Mallorca Files ever since 2019.

The Mallorca Files’ Miranda and Max actors: Are they dating in real life?

Sad news for their fans, Elen and Julian are not dating in real life.

But it would be a great twist in the story if they were, right?

Elen is reportedly single, but she does have a young son called Wilf.

Julian, 35, is dating singing coach Annemieke Van Dam, 38.

They have two children together.

Will Miranda and Max get together in The Mallorca Files?

In season one, Max has a girlfriend called Carmen.

Despite this, the chemistry between him and his police partner Miranda is tangible.

Well, they say opposites attract!

By the end of series one, Miranda was given the opportunity to go back home to the UK with an enticing promotion but she chose to remain on the island and work there.

Unsurprisingly, actress Elen admits she and her co-star watched Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis in Moonlighting for research.

In a recent interview, creator Dan Sefton addressed the will they/won’t they dynamic in the show.

He said: “[We] will just see how it goes. We’ll see whether they get together or not. I don’t know – I honestly don’t know!

“A lot of it comes to Elen and Julian’s performances. The writing team will be working closely with them and we see what they’re doing and we try and pick up on things and work that in if we can.

“So, hopefully, it’s playful and fun and who knows what will happen?”

So keeping us guessing then?

Where is The Mallorca Files filmed?

As the name suggests, The Mallorca Files is set and filmed on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.

Palma’s old town, in particular, was used for several of the show’s street scenes.

Much of the opening episode of season two is set in the Teatre Principal de Palma, Palma’s main theatre.

The Mallorca Files series two

Series two kicks off with a world-famous tenor found stabbed to death in the famous Caves of Drach.

However, a motive for the murder can’t initially be fathomed as star José Castana seemed to be adored by all…

Episode two sees Max and Miranda investigate a missing person case, during which they dig up a series of historical murders linking a mass grave to a washed-up private eye.

Phil Daniels guest stars.

The Mallorca Files airs on BBC One at 1.45pm Monday to Friday afternoons.

