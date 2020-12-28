Mrs Brown’s Boys attracted its worst-ever ratings on Christmas Day (Friday December 25).

The Irish comedy has been a staple on BBC One for nine years and has always brought in huge ratings.

However, with trouble brewing behind the scenes, it got its lowest numbers ever.

The ratings were down this year (Credit: BBC)

What were Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas ratings?

The Sun newspaper reports that the show, which aired at 10pm on Christmas Day, attracted only 3.8million viewers.

This is compared to the whopping 13million number of viewers in 2013.

Read more: Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special forced to change running order in case the Queen died

Brendan O’Caroll’s sitcom was beaten by several BBC shows this year.

The Queen’s speech drew 8.2million, Call The Midwife’s festival special attracted 5,4million and Strictly’s Christmas countdown got 4.9million.

Gary is said to be suing Brendan (Credit: BBC)

What has been happening behind the scenes?

The audience slump comes amid reports of unrest behind the camera.

Actor Gary Hollywood – who played Dino in the sitcom – is said to be suing Brendan for “workplace discrimination and constructive dismissal”.

Gary, 41, and fellow cast member Damien McKiernan were not retained for the two Christmas specials this year.

I feel I wasn’t being paid equally and I wasn’t being given an explanation for decisions.

It’s said a pay dispute is at the heart of the ill-feeling.

Gary told the Daily Star: “I feel I wasn’t being paid equally and I wasn’t being given an explanation for decisions.”

We’ll be getting more Mrs Brown’s Boys (Credit: BBC)

What is the future for Mrs Brown’s Boys?

However, there is good news for Mrs Brown’s Boys fans.

The show has been recommissioned by the BBC and Irish broadcaster RTE for more series.

Read more: Mrs Brown’s Boys: Two stars reportedly ‘quit in pay row’

That means the sitcom will be on our screens until 2026.

Brendan told The Sun: “We’ve been doing it for nine years already – which is six more than The Royle Family had and more than Morecambe and Wise.”

ED! has contacted show reps for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.