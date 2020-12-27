Mrs Brown’s Boys returned with Brendan O’Carroll for the Christmas special recently, leaving fans thrilled.

However, it seems things aren’t quite as rosy behind the scenes.

According to reports, actor Gary Hollywood – who played Dino – is ‘suing’ creator Brendan O’Carroll and the BBC for “workplace discrimination and constructive dismissal”.

Gary Hollywood – who played Dino – is ‘suing’ creator Brendan O’Carroll (Credit: BBC)

What did Gary say about Mrs Brown’s Boys?

Earlier this autumn, reports surfaced suggesting that Gary, 41, and co-star Damien McKiernan had quit the show because of a pay dispute.

And now Gary has broken his silence.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: “I feel I wasn’t being paid equally and I wasn’t being given an explanation for decisions.

“When I tried to resolve it, nothing was done. I was just disregarded. But I won’t put up with it any more. I won’t be ­treated like that. This has gone too far. They shouldn’t do this to people.

“I am taking legal action. The papers have been lodged for a tribunal and the process has now started.”

Mrs Brown has been another big hit this year (Credit: BBC One)

Why were there problems behind the scenes?

As the rumours simmered away, a source told The Sun that: “Gary and Damien were confused and hurt when they realised they were getting paid less than the others.

“Gary was later told he would only be appearing in one of this year’s Christmas specials. That was the last straw, so he told them he was quitting.”

Despite the claims, Mrs Brown’s Boys released an image ahead of Christmas specials confirming that filming was going ahead.

ED! has gone to the BBC for comment.

Brendan and the team will be back for more (Credit: BBC)

More Mrs Brown’s Boys until 2026

The claims come after Brendan revealed that the show had been extended until 2026.

He told The Sun newspaper: “This new deal we signed last week goes all the way to 2026, which means I will be able to grow into the part.

“And we’ve a clause in which guarantees Mrs Brown is aired at 10pm on Christmas night, or else we don’t have to make it.

“I wanted that because if it’s not good enough for Christmas Day, then we shouldn’t be making it.”

