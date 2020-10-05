Mrs Brown’s Boys could be facing a big shake-up as two of its stars have reportedly quit following a pay row.

Actors Damien McKiernan and Gary Hollywood, who play couple Rory and Dino, have allegedly left the hit comedy after learning they are paid considerably less.

What’s happening with Mrs Brown’s Boys?

Following a row with bosses, Gary allegedly learned he would have a reduced role during the Christmas specials, which prompted him to quit.

Damien was subsequently told his character had been axed.

A source told the Daily Star: “Gary and Damien were confused and hurt when they realised they were getting paid less than the others.

“When they raised the issue it did not go down very well.”

Gary was said to be furious (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What did Gary say about Mrs Brown’s Boys?

The source continued: “Gary was later told he would only be appearing in one of this year’s Christmas specials. That was the last straw, so he told them he was quitting.”

Co-stars, such as Jennifer Gibney, reportedly tried to persuade him to stay but his mind had “been made up”.

The source added: “It was even worse news for Damien.

Work on two festive episodes has already started without the pair.

“He was simply told he is being written out. They are both heartbroken that things have turned out this way.

Work on the two festive special has now begun “without the pair”.

Rumours of toxic atmosphere

The reports come after other claims that the atmosphere behind the scenes is “sometimes toxic”.

Another source told the newspaper there have been feuds between some of the cast for “a while now”.

“What happens off-screen is a world away from the fun viewers see,” they added.

It’s claimed that members of the cast were also frustrated when the show’s live UK stage tour was axed due to the pandemic.

The tours are normally a huge money-spinner for the cast.

ED! contacted the BBC, who offered no comment on the claims.

