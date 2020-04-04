Mrs Brown’s Boys star Brendan O’Carroll's sister has died

Mrs Brown's Boys star Brendan O'Carroll is mourning the loss of his beloved sister Fiona.

The actor was able to fly to Canada to say his final goodbyes to Fiona before she died.

Brendan's co-star and sibling Eilish said her brother was able to have one last laugh with their sister - who they called their "second mammy".

Brendan O'Carroll's beloved sister Fiona has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: UK coronavirus death toll passes 4,000 as 708 more people die

Eilish told the Irish Mirror: "An awful lot had to be halted for me [recently].

"Sadly my sister took very ill and passed away in Canada on March 3.

"I had been out there with her for Christmas but we didn’t manage to get out until the day after she died."

Brendan enjoyed final moments with Fiona

She added that Brendan "got her talking and laughing and singing and I knew she was hanging on for him".

Eilish said for Fiona it was "her wish to see him and she did and that was lovely".

Brendan plays Agnes Brown in the BBC sitcom Mrs Brown's Boys (Credit: BBC)

Brendan is known for playing Agnes Brown in the BBC sitcom Mrs Brown's Boys.

He stars alongside his wife Jennifer Gibney, who plays the daughter of Agnes.

It was recently revealed episodes of the series will air amid the coronavirus lockdown.

BBC boxsets during coronavirus lockdown

Boxsets being made available to watch also include Spooks, Waking the Dead and The Missing.

In a statement BBC Director-General Tony Hall said: "We all know these are challenging times for each and everyone of us. As the national broadcaster, the BBC has a special role to play at this time of national need.

Brendan and his wife Jennifer Gibney (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"We need to pull together to pull through this. That's why the BBC will be using all it's resources - channels, stations and output - to help keep the nation informed, educated and entertained.

"We will bring back many favourite shows, allowing people of all ages to escape into some top-quality entertainment both on our channels and on iPlayer."

