Mrs Brown’s Boys will continue to air on the BBC until at least 2026.

The popular BBC comedy will keep on producing new Christmas specials for years to come, said Mrs Brown star Brendan O’Carroll.

A Christmas special has aired every year since 2011, and they have been a ratings hit year after year.

Brendan first began playing Mrs Brown back in 1992, and just revealed that his beloved character isn’t going away anyntime soon.

Mrs Brown’s Boys seems a bit like Marmite with British viewers! (Credit: BBC One)

The show is a ratings hit

Speaking to The Irish Sun, Brendan said: “We’ve been doing it for nine years already — which is six more than The Royle Family had and more than Morecambe and Wise.

“This new deal we signed last week goes all the way to 2026, which means I will be able to grow into the part, and we’ve a clause in which guarantees Mrs Brown is aired at 10pm on Christmas night, or else we don’t have to make it.

“I wanted that because if it’s not good enough for Christmas Day, then we shouldn’t be making it.”

Brendan has won several awards for Mrs Brown’s Boys (Credit; ITV)

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers seem to love to hate it

While some fans rejoiced over the news others weren’t so keen.

One viewer on Twitter declared: “It’s one of the most watched shows on iPlayer each year.”

While one user defended the show with: “Gosh what a miserable lot you all are. I love Mrs Brown’s Boys. And as for Monty Python or Fawlty Towers … what a self-important, crushingly dull (and in some cases dead) lot they’ve turned out to be. Cheer up, for Christ’s sake.”

The Queen is said to be a big fan of the BBC comedy show! (Credit: SplashNews)

And another user argued: “Mrs Brown’s Boys is alright! Loads of Irish heritage families and people up in Scotland especially love it. It’s just silly comedy no harm.”

But seemingly dozens of others took the news as an opportunity to bash the popular show.

One viewer argued: “The continued presence of Mrs Brown’s Boys on TV is proof that, if anything, cancel culture hasn’t gone far enough.”



A second user declared: “Who is still watching Mrs Brown’s Boys? I need them to stop now – it’s gone too far.”

And a third user ranted: “Truly a cursed time we live in.”

Before adding: “Mrs Brown’s Boys is one of the most disgusting hate-filled shows in existence. It is a blight on the Irish nation and people and mocks us. Vile.”

