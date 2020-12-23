Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special forced to change running order in case the Queen died

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special was forced to change its running order by the BBC in case the Queen died.

The show’s creator Brendan O’Carroll revealed it was the “right thing to do” after flagging a potential gag to bosses.

In the upcoming special, Mammy Of the People, Agnes and Winnie will be seen entering a competition for an alternative Queen’s speech.

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special was forced to change because of the Queen (Credit: BBC One)

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special: What did Brendan O’Carroll say?

However, bosses were quick to point out their concerns about filming a Christmas special in October, which featured references to the 94-year-old royal.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, Brendan explained: “I flagged it early to the BBC I was going to do this, and the BBC said fine but said we have to be careful about this.

“I replied: ‘Why? Are you afraid of offending the Queen?’

“Sure you only have to look at what The Crown is doing!”

The Queen will be featured in the upcoming Christmas special (Credit: SplashNews)

The 65-year-old comedian went on: “They (BBC) said suppose something happens to the Queen, before Christmas comes?

“If we put that bit in the main body of the show, then we will have to scrap the show. I went ‘wow you’re right!’ So we agreed that Mrs Brown would do her own Queen’s address in the end titles.

The BBC said fine but said we have to be careful about this

“So when the titles start rolling on Christmas night, you’ll hear Agnes doing her Queen’s speech saying ‘Your Majesty’.”

Thankfully, Brendan called the decision the “right thing”.

Mrs Brown’s Boys will be back for Christmas and a New Year Special (Credit: BBC One)

When is the Christmas special on?

Mrs Brown’s Boys will return for two brand new festive specials.

The traditional Christmas Day episode will air on BBC One at 10pm.

There will also be another special on New Year’s Day at 10pm.

During the Christmas Day festive special, we see Agnes and the Brown family trying to come to terms with the “new normal”.

Meanwhile, in Mammy’s Memories on New Year’s Day, Cathy has a significant birthday and Winnie is burgled.

Brendan first began playing Mrs Brown back in 1992, and recently revealed that his beloved character isn’t going away anytime soon.

Speaking to The Irish Sun, the actor said: “We’ve been doing it for nine years already – which is six more than The Royle Family had and more than Morecambe and Wise.

“This new deal we signed last week goes all the way to 2026, which means I will be able to grow into the part.”

