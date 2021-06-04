Viewers of BBC2’s Gardeners’ World will be missing Monty Don tonight (June 4) as he takes a break from hosting this week’s programme.

Familiar faces Arit Anderson and Frances Tophill will instead be taking Monty’s place.

Monty, 65, has been the lead presenter of Gardeners’ World since 2003 when he took over from Alan Titchmarsh.

Monty and his dogs, golden retriever Nell and Yorkshire terrier Patti, are firm favourites of green-fingered viewers.

Fans of the show will also remember his tribute to his beloved golden retriever Nigel, who passed away in May 2020.

Monty Don and Nigel on Gardeners’ World (Credit: BBC)

Why isn’t Monty Don on Gardeners’ World tonight?

Monty has not given a reason for his absence from the show tonight.

His tweets suggest he will be back next week as he shared a picture of filming on May 31. In response to a fan he wrote: “We film a week ahead of transmission.”

We film a week ahead of transmission. — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) June 1, 2021

Back in April, Monty took a break from the show to record his book My Garden World as an audiobook.

Presenter and landscape designer Adam Frost stood in for him that time.

So who is Arit Anderson?

Arit is an award-winning garden designer and writer.

The 55 year old comes from Isleworth in south-west London.

A creative with an eye for design, she spent 25 years working in the fashion industry before studying gardening at Capel Manor College.

Arit’s gardening career began to bloom when she won the Fresh Talent Award at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2013.

Arit has been a regular on Garden Rescue with Charlie Dimmock, as well as Gardeners’ World. She regularly posts stunning pictures of gardens to her Instagram page.

This is both terrifying and exciting in equal measure.

Arit is married to husband Scott, and has two step-children – Harvey and Freya.

Her step-children have featured in an episode of Gardeners’ World where it was clear they share Arit’s love of the outdoors.

Freya, 14, said she is growing potatoes, onions and cucumber.

Who is Frances Tophill?

Frances has made appearances on Gardeners’ World since 2016. She is passionate about getting more young people into gardening and has written four books.

Born in Deal, Kent, Frances now lives in Exeter. She has also made appearances on ITV’s Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh.

Frances was a late bloomer when it came to her interest in gardening.

In an interview with One magazine, she said she applied for a job as an apprentice gardener aged 19 despite having no gardening experience.

Luckily she landed the job and has been gardening ever since.

On her Instagram Stories earlier today, Frances shared Arit’s post about their hosting duties and added: “This is both terrifying and exciting in equal measure.”

‘This is both terrifying and exciting in equal measure’ Frances wrote on her Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

Gardeners’ World airs tonight on BBC Two at 9pm.

