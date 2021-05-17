Monty Don has revealed a moving tribute to his beloved late dog Nigel.

The Gardeners’ World star, 65, shared that today would have been his pooch’s 13th birthday.

In his honour, Monty showed off a gorgeous dog topiary, surrounded by flowers.

Taking to Instagram, he captioned the snap with: “Topiary Nigel wading through a wash of flower. He would have been 13 today.”

Dozens of Monty’s loyal fans shared crying face emojis.

Monty Don and Nigel on Gardeners’ World (Credit: BBC)

Many others praised the BBC star on his lovely tribute.

One user gushed: “How perfect. A wonderful memorial amongst the forget-me-nots.”

Read more: Monty Don likens losing dog Nigel to Princess Diana

Meanwhile, another user commented: “That is so beautiful! Well done. A lovely memorial to him!”

A third user enthused: “Wonderful, he’s turned out quite magnificent – he looks very happy.”

And a fourth user remarked: “Dear old gentleman. He’s sadly missed by Gardener’s World viewers.”

Nigel was beloved by Monty and viewers alike (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Monty Don’s dog Nigel?

Sadly Monty Don’s beloved Golden Retriever Nigel passed away in May of last year.

The sweet dog was a regular feature on Gardener’s World, and an absolute favourite with viewers.

Monty announced his dog’s death on Instagram.

In the post, the gardener explained: “I am very sorry to announce that Nigel has died.

“To the end he was happy, healthy and his usual calm, lovely self. But he was suddenly taken ill and he slipped quietly away with no pain or suffering and is now buried in the garden with lots of tennis balls.

“Rest now old friend. See you in the sweet bye and bye.”

Monty is an avid dog lover, and still has several other dogs, including a Yorkshire Terrier.

What has Monty Don said about mental health?

He has previously spoken about how his pets have helped him through terrible bouts of depression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monty Don (@themontydon)

During an interview on Radio 4, he said his mental health has benefited from having pets.

Read more: Kate Garraway opens up about Derek Draper on Gardeners’ World

Monty explained: “I think that if you suffer from any kind of mental illness, whether it be depression or anxiety or whatever, having someone to look after who returns that attention with completely unqualified love, is very powerful. It’s powerful medicine.

“Even just the basics.

“If you have a dog you have to take it for a walk, which means you have to go outside, put your boots on and put a coat on. As anybody who is listening knows that when you are depressed you don’t do any of that. You don’t get out of bed, you eat badly, you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, you don’t do what you want to do because you don’t want to do anything.

“And so on and so forth. ‘So having a dog you have to give food and water and walk and attention, and who just loves you, is extraordinary.”

Can you relate? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.