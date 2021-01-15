Charlie Dimmock is a television star known for her gardening shows and horticulture expertise.

The famous redhead, 54, has been a regular on British telly since the mid 1990s.

But how did she get her first big break? And what about her personal life? Find out the answers to these questions and more below…

Why is Charlie Dimmock famous?

Charlie Dimmock is famous for starring in various garden related television shows – both in the UK and the USA.

She is particularly well-known for being one of the original members of the popular BBC gardening show Ground Force.

Charlie Dimmock with her Ground Force co-star Tommy Walsh (Credit: SplashNews)

Charlie starred alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh. The popularity of the garden makeover made each of its stars into household names.

Running from 1997-2005, Charlie went on to host several shows including Charlie’s Garden Army and The Joy Of Gardening.

She even did a hosting stint stateside when she presented a morning gardening slot for The Early Show on CBS.

The gardening expert has hosted and provided news coverage for many horticulture events, including the world-renowned Chelsea Flower Show.

How did she get her big break in television?

Charlie was working at Romsey Garden Centre when she was talent spotted by BBC producer John Thornicroft – who would go on to produce Ground Force.

Charlie Dimmock on an episode of Garden Rescue (Credit: BBC)

He was taken with her extensive gardening knowledge and free-spirited personality.

She filmed a section for a Meridian programme Grass Roots, helping to install a pond.

John kept her in mind six years later when he was screen testing for Ground Force – and the rest is history.

How did Charlie Dimmock learn about gardening?

Charlie had a love for gardening from a young age.

She loved spending time on her grandfather’s vegetable patch, and went on to take gardening lessons at junior school.

At secondary school she took a job at a local gardening centre, and went on to earn her BTEC in Amenity Horticulture.

Charlie has loved gardening since a young child (Credit: BBC)

Is Charlie Dimmock married?

Charlie is not married. She dated viticulturist John Mushet throughout most of the 1990s. He referred to her as his ‘missus’ but they never formally married.

However, they split in 2001 after Charlie had a fling with a microphone operator on Ground Force.

Charlie has no children and has said several times she has no intention of ever marrying.

Speaking to The Independent in 2016, she explained: “I’m way past marriage at this point. I’m going to be 50 this year. Even sharing a house with someone would be a no for me.”

Before adding: “I like my own company.”

Charlie says she has no plans to ever marry (Credit: BBC)

Why doesn’t Charlie wear a bra?

When Charlie first hit our television screens she famously rarely appeared to be wearing a bra.

This led her to have an army of fans and a bit of ‘braless one’ reputation.

However, in recent years she does appear to have started sporting some bra support.

She told the Daily Mail a few years back that sometimes she still prefers to garden braless.

She explained: “It is sometimes just more comfortable not having a bra on. I didn’t plan it.”

She told The Daily Echo in 2013: “All that business about my bras, or lack of it, got very boring after a while. I didn’t wear one because if you’re swinging a pick axe or a sledgehammer, they’re very restrictive.

“Even a sports bra rides up and can be hot and uncomfortable to wear for hours at a time, and on the show we often worked 12 hours a day.”



Where does Charlie live?

Charlie was last reported as living in the Hampshire countryside.

As of 2016 she was living in the New Forest with her pet horse.

This isn’t far from where she grew up in West Wellow, Hampshire.

Did she leave Garden Rescue?

Charlie has not left Garden Rescue. Sometimes viewers have panicked when she has been seemingly replaced on certain episodes.

But this has always been simply down to Charlie being away filming other work commitments.

Charlie with Alan and Tommy on Ground Force (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Charlie Dimmock’s parents?

Charlie tragically lost her mother Sue Kennedy, 59, and her stepfather, 58, in 2004 to the December 2004 Asian tsunami.

They were holidaying in Phuket, Thailand when the tsunami hit.

Her agent said at the time: “It is very upsetting for her. It has been too soon for her to come to terms with it.

“She is coping day by day at the moment. We have promised her that we will protect her.”

When is Garden Rescue next on?

Garden Rescue is on at 7.40 pm on Fridays on BBC One.

Additional episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

