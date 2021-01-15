Loose Women star Saira Khan has dropped another bombshell after admitting she no longer has to “tolerate” her ex-panellists.

Appearing on Instagram chat show Celebrity Skin Talk, the 50-year-old presenter didn’t hold back as she opened up on her ITV co-stars.

It comes after Saira announced she was stepping back from the daytime TV programme after five years.

Saira Khan has opened up on her departure from Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did Saira Khan say about Loose Women?

On the chat show, Saira was asked by host Scott McGlynn who she would be keeping in contact with.

She replied: “You make friends with some people, you tolerate some people, and some people you are just there to do the job with.”

There are some I won’t miss at all

Saira added: “I’m not going to go into the nitty-gritty here now.

“There are some I will be close to because we get each other.

“And there are some I won’t miss at all. I was just like, ‘I just have to tolerate you to do the job’.”

In addition, Saira commented: “You have to be professional about it. You can’t pretend that you’re all going to be best friends.

“On a show with different opinions, you’re not going to tolerate everybody’s opinion.

“That’s not a problem, just do it with respect and you have to be open-minded.”

The Loose Women star admitted she ‘tolerated’ some panellists (Credit: ITV)

Why did Saira quit?

Earlier this month, Saira announced her decision to step down from her Loose Women role.

She said in her column for The Mirror: “Many people, including myself, have rediscovered the importance of putting our lives into perspective.

“It has certainly made me assess my priorities, values and how I want to move forward with my life.”

The move followed shortly after Andrea McLean quit the show after 13 years.

Saira quit the show earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, Saira recently spoke out about the lack of diversity behind the scenes in television.

The star shared a post to Instagram of an article in Campaign Magazine with the headline: “The BAME screen test: Does British TV lack diversity?”

In addition, she wrote: “We’ve recently seen an increase in the hiring of many Black presenters on our screens, fronting mainstream shows, which has been fantastic, and long over due.

“But what about that level of investment behind the screens at writer, editor, commissioner levels?”

However, Saira later denied the post was a dig at the ITV daytime programme.

She clarified on her Instagram Stories: “No mention of LW [Loose Women] in my post – but a comment on all TV programmes that lack behind the scenes diversity.

“Presenters have very little decision making powers.

“Writers, commissioners, editors, content producers and execs – we need to see diversity behind the camera too. This is where the decisions are made!”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

