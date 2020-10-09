Kate Garraway revealed gardening is helping her through her husband Derek Darper’s health battle on Gardener’s World.

The GMB host, 53, discusses her love of the hobby on tonight’s episode of Gardener’s World (Friday October 9) and said it helped keep “the hope alive”.

Her husband Derek is still in hospital battling the after-effects of coronavirus.

What did Lorraine say about her friend Kate Garraway?

Showing a preview clip on her morning magazine show, Kate’s friend and ITV colleague Lorraine Kelly said that gardening has helped Kate.

She told viewers: “Kate was saying today she would go out, she couldn’t sleep, and water his favourite plants and now they’re really growing.

“That’s so symbolic isn’t it? It [gives you] hope.”

What did Kate Garraway say in the preview clip about her husband Derek?

In the clip, Kate said: “I was helpless, so I come out into the garden and do random mad things like water [Derek’s] favourite plants.

“By watering them and not letting them die, I sort of felt like I was doing something to keep the hope alive.

“Keep the spirit of him alive.”

Lorraine said: “She is amazing, absolutely incredible.

“She’s been so strong throughout all of this. It’s an absolute nightmare for her.”

What did Kate say about her appearance?

Kate took to her Instagram feed to preview the episode, and spoke about how gardening has played such an important role in her and her family’s life.

“So honoured to be on a programme have loved since I was tiny watching with my Dad every Friday and has been such a tonic to escape the troubles of this summer,” she said.

“Hope it lifts your spirits too and encourages you to get gardening even if you only have a pot on the window sill – it will give you more than you imagine!

“PS my Dad is so proud! You see Dad I was listening all those weekends you got my brother and I to help out on the allotment!”

What’s the latest on Derek’s condition?

Kate’s husband Derek contracted coronavirus in March and has been in hospital ever since.

For much of that time, Derek has been in a coma.

Last week, Kate revealed that his children – Darcey, 14, and William, 11 – have been unable to visit him.

In all, they haven’t seen their dad in over six months.

Gardener’s World is on BBC Two tonight at 9pm.

