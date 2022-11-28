Mike Tindall was told he’s “massively punching” with wife Zara by one of his I’m A Celebrity campmates yesterday.

The rugby star reunited with his campmates as Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle last night.

The campmates’ loved ones also joined the celebrations, including Mike’s wife Zara – who is the daughter of Princess Anne.

Mike Tindall and Zara

Following last night’s final, Mike took to his Instagram as he recorded the minutes after Jill had won.

In the clip, Zara was seen sharing a cuddle with winner Jill as Mike showed fans of the show behind the scenes.

As Mike panned the camera to Zara, he said: “Oh, she’s hot.”

Zara then reached out and hugged Jill, who was still wearing her jungle attire.

Mike admitted: “They both are.”

Mike Tindall presented Jill with her crown last night (Credit: ITV)

Jill then said: “Mike’s done very well for himself. He’s punching massively,” as Zara laughed.

Earlier today, Mike appeared on Good Morning Britain with runner-up Owen Warner to discuss being in the jungle for three weeks.

Mike’s done very well for himself. He’s punching massively

He said he struggled being away from his family for so long.

Mike said: “That’s probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you’ve got the three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time.”

Jill Scott jokingly told Mike he’s “massively punching” with wife Zara (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, he also spoke about the letter that Zara had sent into the jungle when the campmates received their letters from home.

Zara’s letter had read: “Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you’re sharing them with your campmates.

“The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L.”

Speaking on GMB, Mike admitted: “Originally, she [Zara] wasn’t going to write me the note because I carry them quite close to the surface anyway and I try and put, in that situation, emotions down below.

Mike drops bombshell over letter from home

“I was trying to get my brother to write the letter, so he would actually take the mickey out of me a bit more and it would be a grounding one, rather than bringing it all back to the surface but she was sneaky on me.”

Mike and Zara recently reunited after he finished in fourth place on the show.

Shortly after his exit, Mike shared a loved-up picture with Zara to his Instagram.

Fans loved seeing them back together.

One person gushed underneath the Instagram pic: “Can’t believe you went out but lovely to see you reunited with your lovely Zara.”

Another added: “Your face when you saw Zara was wonderful. So lovely that she was there to meet you.”

