Many I’m A Celebrity fans might be up in arms that Mike Tindall was voted out last night, but they’re all calling him their winner and particularly loving his reunion with wife, Zara.

Although royal experts had tipped her not to be in Australia to greet him, fans were overjoyed when she was waiting for him at the end of the bridge.

They called it ‘the only good thing’ about Mike’s exit.

And now Mike has shared a series of pictures of what he’s been up to in the short time since his departure.

Mike Tindall shares pictures following I’m A Celebrity exit

After fans dubbed Mike and Zara “the cutest couple” and gushed over them, they were even more thrilled with Mike’s first Instagram post since leaving the jungle.

In the first image, a showered and changed Mike smiles as a beaming Zara gazes up at him.

Mike seems to be enjoying his first coffee, plus a crumpet, and a huge burger with bacon, cheese and chips!

He captioned the snaps: “Reunited!!!” followed by a love heart emoji.

“Back to normality and time to eat!!! Thanks for all the kind messages! It was a blast!”

It looks like the perfect first day out!

Zara was there to greet Mike as he exited the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

And fans thought so too, with many expressing he was ‘their winner’ despite missing out on the final.

Others were just thrilled to see him reunited with Zara.

“You were absolutely bloody brilliant Mike and should be in the final, I loved watching you and was gutted you left but so happy to see you reunited with your beautiful girl Zara,” gushed one.

“So gutted you went. You were in my top three with Owen and Jill,” said another. They added: “You were absolutely brilliant and so great with everyone and I think this also speaks volumes of what sort of person Zara is. Your face when you saw Zara was wonderful. So lovely that she was there to meet you.”

A third wrote: “Can’t believe you went out last night but lovely to see you reunited with your lovely Zara.”

“Love love love this! Should still be in there but to see you smiling being reunited with Zara is amazing to see,” agreed someone else.

Another said: “Really sad to see you leave. But the hug you had from Zara as you came out the jungle filled my heart… you were amazing in there!”

Matt Hancock, Jill Scott and Owen Warner are still in the running to win (Credit: ITV)

The final three on I’m A Celebrity

Mike’s exit leaves Matt Hancock, Jill Scott and Owen Warner to battle it out to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Jill is the hot favourite to win.

But arguably the show’s biggest winner is Matt.

The sitting MP caused controversy when he went into the jungle, leaving his constituency while parliament was in session. He was voted to do all the trials, but seems to have won favour with the British public.

They crowned him the first leader of camp.

And now he’s made the final.

Whether he wins or not, Matt’s likely to rake it in with a lucrative TV career ahead of him.

The I’m A Celebrity final airs tonight on ITV and ITVX at 9pm.

