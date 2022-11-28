I’m A Celeb 2022 star Mike Tindall has dropped a huge bombshell about his letter from home following his jungle exit.

The rugby star, who finished in fourth spot, revealed that he wasn’t expecting his wife to write him a letter when campmates received messages from home earlier in the series.

Mike got a letter from Zara on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall in the jungle

Earlier in the series, Mike and his fellow campmates received letters from home.

Mike’s letter was from his wife, Zara Tindall.

“Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you’re sharing them with your campmates,” Zara’s letter to Mike read.

“The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x.”

However, now, the former rugby star has revealed that he wasn’t expecting a letter from his wife at all.

Now that the show is over, the 44-year-old revealed all during all about his time in the jungle in an interview with Good Morning Britain this morning.

Mike and Owen Warner were on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Mike talks about his letter from Zara

During this morning’s edition of GMB, Mike, joined by runner-up Owen Warner, spoke about his time in the jungle.

“That’s probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you’ve got the three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time,” he said.

He then went on to speak about the letter from home.

“Originally, she [Zara] wasn’t going to write me the note because I carry them quite close to the surface anyway and I try and put, in that situation, emotions down below,” he said.

“I was trying to get my brother to write the letter, so he would actually take the mickey out of me a bit more and it would be a grounding one, rather than bringing it all back to the surface but she was sneaky on me.”

“She was a sneaky little one she was there, so it got me a little bit,” he added.

He then went on to say that he had made 11 great friends in a “wicked” camp.

Jill is the new Queen of the Jungle (Credit: ITV)

What happened on I’m A Celeb 2022 last night?

Last night’s episode of the show was the final, and saw a new winner announced.

Jill Scott was announced as Queen of the Jungle, beating Owen, who came runner-up.

The former football star couldn’t believe that she’d won the show.

“I just can’t believe it. Honestly, I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she’s done,” she said.

“We were one big team, I don’t think there should be one winner, we couldn’t have got through it without all of us.”

Jill won with a reported 57.7% share of the votes. Owen came second with 42.3%. Matt Hancock finished in third place.

