I’m A Celeb star Boy George under fire for ‘attention-seeking’ behaviour as Jill Scott crowned winner

Boy George has come under fire for his behaviour at the I’m A Celebrity final, moments after Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

The legendary lioness was announced as the winner of the hit ITV show last night (November 27), beating Hollyoaks hunk Owen Warner into second place.

However, fans watching at home were shocked by Boy George’s antics a mere few seconds after Jill’s win, with some saying he was ‘trying to make it all about him’.

Jill and Owen made the final of I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Boy George in jungle

The pop icon sat with his fellow campmates in the studio as they watched hosts Ant and Dec reveal the winner of the 2022 series.

Fans then noticed George’s behaviour as he ‘took the spotlight’ by throwing a drink up in the air – just as Jill was announced as the winner.

The 2022 campmates were all at the final to celebrate Jill’s win (Credit: ITV)

Seconds after being crowned Queen of the jungle, Jill’s campmates erupted into cheers and applause.

George, who was sat in the centre of the top row and rocked a bright red hat, raised a glass as the good news was revealed.

He then appeared to chuck the drink up in the air to celebrate Jill’s win.

Boy George appeared to throw his drink in the air, leaving fans fuming (Credit: ITV)

Fans call out Boy George on Twitter

Following George’s antics, fans of the show were far from impressed and took to Twitter to call out the music superstar.

“Boy George throwing his drink over himself because the attention is on somebody else,” penned one unimpressed viewer.

Echoing their thoughts, another added: “Boy George wanting the spotlight by chucking his drink.”

“Boy George trying to make it about him by chucking his drink?” complained a third irritated fan.

Meanwhile, a fourth viewer pointed out: “Think he just wanted the attention.”

However, someone defended George writing: “So what!!!! It’s a celebration and George was just being George.”

Another agreed, saying: “I’m pretty sure he was just celebrating her win. No harm intended.”

Boy George had apparently planned to miss the I’m A Celeb final

George ‘wanted to leave’ ahead of I’m A Celeb final

It comes as reports suggested earlier this week that George planned to snub the final.

However, a source claimed to Mail Online that ITV refused George’s request. This is because he is contractually obligated to make an appearance.

An insider alleged to the publication: “If he had his way he would be on a plane already but he wasn’t allowed to do that.

“The fact he has to stay in Australia for days now is an annoyance to him. He isn’t fussed about sticking around for the final but that’s what he has to do.

“He’s travelled across the world his entire career and has seen Australia before. So there’s really no reason for him to be here. Especially as he isn’t concerned with catching up with his co-stars on the other side.”

ED! contacted ITV and George’s reps for comment.

