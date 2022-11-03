Matt Hancock going on I’m A Celebrity is the best thing he’ll ever do in his ENTIRE career

Matt Hancock has been given some good news amid the I’m A Celebrity backlash by a branding expert.

The former Health Secretary is at the centre of much controversy after signing up for this year’s I’m A Celeb.

Many politicians, celebrities and fans of the show have hit out at Hancock for going into the jungle.

However, personal branding expert Amelia Sordell, has shared her thoughts and believes it’s the best thing he’ll ever do!

Matt Hancock is heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle (Credit: Youtube/The Diary Of A CEO)

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity

Amelia, founder of Klowt – the personal branding agency in London, told Entertainment Daily!: “Matt Hancock going on I’m A Celeb is the best thing he’ll ever do in his ENTIRE career.

“Being an MP doesn’t last forever. And almost ALL of us – especially MP’s fail to build a legacy plan, post-office.”

She continued: “Hancock going on I’m A Celeb will give him a chance to show us he’s a human being – we’ve already seen him attempt this with The Diary of A CEO Podcast appearance with Steven Barlett.”

Will Mr Hancock’s stint on I’m A Celeb be the best thing he’s ever done? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Amelia said if he’s successful he’ll likely “win political commentary positions” and bag radio appearances and guest host spots.

In addition, he may land “brand deals with value-aligned businesses” and could “win authority and affection from the public”.

With this TV appearance, Hancock may also “build a publicly-recognised and favoured platform to build a new career”.

Amelia added: “Hancock won’t serve in Government again. So going on I’m A Celeb to me makes TOTAL sense.

Mr Hancock doing I’m A Celeb has sparked much backlash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celeb backlash

“Because if he IS going to have a public (if not political) career after life in parliament, where better to start building it than on the most-watched TV programme in the UK?”

The reaction to Mr Hancock doing I’m A Celebrity has received mixed opinions online.

Many agree with Amelia and believe he’s a great signing to the show.

One wrote on Twitter: “Matt Hancock signing up for I’m A Celebrity has made my day; he’s a good sport.”

Another added: “Matt Hancock on #ImACeleb is a great signing, everyone’s talking about the programme!”

I’m A Celebrity 2022 line-up, missing Matt Hancock (Credit: ITV)

However, the decision has sparked much outrage online.

A petition has even been set up calling for Mr Hancock to be removed from the upcoming series of the show.

It reads: “His appearance will cause real pain and anguish to those of us who lost loved ones to Covid-19.”

And it seems many agree as it’s received more than 30,000 signatures so far.

One person who was vocal about Mr Hancock’s signing was Loose Women star Denise Welch.

Denise on Loose Women

On the show on Wednesday, she said: “I am fuming and I am disgusted and I cannot find any humour in this appointment at all.

“As far as I’m concerned, we are still suffering the repercussions of what happened over the last few years and I was very vocal about Covid restrictions.”

The star then said: “I’ve never envied people going in the jungle, I love the show, but I’d go in there for nowt for one hour with Matt Hancock.”

I’m A Celebrity begins on ITV, this Sunday (November 6), from 9pm.

What’s your thoughts on Matt Hancock doing I’m A Celebrity? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.