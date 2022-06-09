Mark Wright has opened up about spending time away from wife Michelle Keegan when they’re working.

The TV star, 35, appeared on Loose Women on Thursday where he chatted with Ruth Langsford, Frankie Bridge and Steven Bartlett.

Mark married former Coronation Street actress Michelle in May 2015. However, the pair lived apart when Mark worked in Los Angeles from 2017 until 2020.

During his chat with the ladies, he revealed that Piers Morgan once gave him some advice.

Mark revealed that Piers warned him to never go more than three weeks without seeing his wife, no matter what.

TV star Mark Wright appeared on Loose Women on Thursday (Credit: ITV)

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

The star said: “If you’re in love and in a happy relationship, when you see each other it’s the best feeling in the world.

“You have to learn that you’ve been together a long time and when you’ve not seen each other for three weeks, it’s exciting at first but then you go back to being a 10-year relationship.”

Read more: Mark Wright confirms ITV has snubbed him for I’m A Celebrity spin-off

Later, Mark continued: “The longer you go, the more pressure there is because the longer it’s been. But I was in LA and I was having dinner with Piers [Morgan] and I was saying ‘yeah it’s hard’.

“Piers said to me, ‘I had this with my wife and we made a three-week rule.’ The minute is goes over that, it becomes more difficult and then the pressure is on.”

Mark said that when he lived in LA, he would travel back to the UK “every three weeks” to see Michelle and his family.

Michelle recently jetted to Australia for work. The acclaimed actress is currently hard at work on new six-part period drama series, Ten Pound Poms.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan regularly live apart due to work commitments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The show tells the story of a group of British migrants who swap post-war Britain for Australia in the mid-1950s.

Read more: Who’s who in the cast of Emmerdale? Meet the full 2022 line-up here

Mark also recently bagged himself a dream role of his own.

The former TOWIE star is set to be the host of new show A Wright Old Adventure alongside his dad Mark and younger brother, Josh.

In the new series, Mark and his family will explore Britain’s biggest and best attractions.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.