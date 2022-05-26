Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright to spend months apart as she fulfils ‘one big dream’

Michelle Keegan is reportedly set to spend more time away from husband Mark Wright after landing a new role.

The married pair – who tied the knot in 2015 – are used to being away from each other for work commitments.

But, after reportedly landing an exciting new project in Australia, Michelle may be separated from her husband once again.

Michelle Keegan has reportedly landed a new role in Australia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright to spend months apart

It reported that Michelle will feature in the six-part period drama, Ten Pound Poms.

The show will tell the story of a group of British migrants who swap post-war Britain for Australia in the mid-1950s.

According to The Sun, the role has always been a dream for Michelle.

Michelle has always had one big dream.

A friend of Michelle’s told newspaper’s Bizarre TV column: “Michelle has always had one big dream, which is appearing in a period drama and ‘Ten Pound Poms’ will let her dip her toe in those past times.”

On the show, the star will be teaming up with writer Danny Brocklehurst.

The pair previously worked together on BBC’s Ordinary Lies and Sky comedy Brassic.

It’s reportedly a ‘dream role’ for actress Michelle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking about the new show, Danny explained: “It is a big, bold character piece about what it means to start again, to be an outsider in a new land. It asks questions about success and failure, identity, parenthood and belonging.

“The assisted migration programme is a little-known part of British and Australian history but offers endless stories about the people who travelled to the other side of the world in search of a better life.”

Earlier this week, the actress appeared to tease the role as she shared a snap of herself at the airport.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “Annnnnd she’s off.”

Michelle’s celeb pals were quick to comment their support, with James Argent saying: “Good luck Michelle. Can’t wait to see your work. So excited for you.”

ED! has approached a representative for Michelle.

Michelle and Mark’s hectic work schedules

It isn’t the first time Michelle, 34, and Mark, 35, have been separated due to work commitments.

The former TOWIE star previously worked on US entertainment series Extra.

However, he left the show in 2019 to spend more time with Michelle.

Explaining his decision, Mark told The Sun: “I’m no longer living in LA. I was there for nearly two years and had the most amazing time.

“It just feels like the right time to come back to the UK and live here with my wife and family. I’ll always be grateful to the show Extra for the amazing opportunity they gave me.”

Meanwhile, Michelle spent months away from home whilst filming BBC One series Our Girl.

