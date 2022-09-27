Make Me Prime Minister on Channel 4: Who is Jackie Weaver and how did she go viral?

Jackie Weaver is one of the candidates of Channel 4’s new series Make Me Prime Minister – but some of you might remember her finding fame in lockdown.

She became a viral superstar in 2o2o after she attended a Zoom meeting which went viral for ALL the wrong reasons.

A year and a half ago, Jackie Weaver struggled to maintain decorum during a chaotic – but hilarious – Zoom call with Handforth Parish Council.

Now, Channel 4 is looking to see if the unlikely internet sensation has got what it takes to be the next PM!

So who is Jackie Weaver and how did she go viral?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Jackie Weaver joins the cast of Make Me Prime Minister (Credit: Channel 4)

Make Me Prime Minister: Who is Jackie Weaver?

Jackie Weaver is a 63-year-old Chief Officer from Shropshire.

She became an internet sensation during lockdown after a chaotic Zoom call went viral in December 2020.

The mother-of-three facilitated the meeting in the absence of the council clerk.

Little did she know, she would become a meme on social media after the Chairman Brian Tolver told Jackie she had “no authority here”.

Ever had the feeling you’ve been mansplained, ladies?

Since then, Jackie has published a self help book called You Do Have Authority Here!

She’s also enjoyed her notoriety with guest appearances on Big Fat Quiz Of The Year and Have I Got News For You.

The Zoom star even opened the 2021 Brit Awards alongside Jack Whitehall and the cast of Line of Duty!

Make Me Prime Minister viewers should NOT confuse Jackie with the Australian actress Jacki Weaver.

Film and TV star Jacki has appeared in Silver Linings, Animal Kingdom, and Bird Box.

Jackie Weaver joins the cast of Make Me Prime Minister

Jackie Weaver has had her fun in local council meetings and now she’s set her sights on No 10 Downing Street.

The internet sensation is looking to gain more “authority” as she runs for Alternative Prime Minister in the new Channel 4 series.

In the show, we see Jackie create even more chaos as she tries to prove she’s got what it takes to be PM.

Jackie says that national politics should not involve “the rough and tumble” it currently does.

She even compares the House of Commons to the reality series Big Brother!

Jackie says: “There is absolutely no reason for us to have, for example, the House of Commons set up in a way that has been designed by Big Brother.

“To be as adversarial as it possibly could be.”

Jackie, who lives in Shropshire, says of becoming PM: “I don’t think I’d be Prime Minister for very long.

“But at least in that time I might get things done.”

All we need is a Zoom call challenge and I’m sure Jackie will securely bag her place as Alternative PM!

Internet sensation Jackie Weaver became a meme on Twitter after the Handforth Parish Council Zoom call went viral (Credit: ITV)

How did Jackie Weaver go viral?

Jackie Weaver found unlikely fame on social media after a Zoom meeting of Handforth Parish Council spiralled out of control.

Bizarre footage from what is now branded as “Britain’s worst Zoom call” showed the counsellors trading insults, flushing the toilet and ‘forgetting’ that they weren’t on mute.

However, one person who stood out from all the chaos was Jackie Weaver.

Jackie was tasked with the seemingly impossible task of overseeing the Zoom call as the meeting’s clerk.

But as the conference got more out of hand, the call – and callers – became harder to control.

The zoom call eventually went viral, and Jackie became an internet sensation after she challenged the chairman when he told her she had “no authority here” on the call.

Jackie then booted him and two others off the call for their unruly behaviour…

Mic drop!

Talking about the meeting, the internet star told the BBC: “99.99% of council meetings are just not like that.

“They are often less exciting!

“Of that meeting, I’m not absolutely sure who was in charge.”

After the incident, Jackie went viral on Twitter and became one of the most popular memes of 2021.

Video footage of the meeting racked up more than one million views on YouTube, and Jackie Weaver T-shirts were even made!

Jackie has since used her platform to encourage younger people to engage with politics.

The chairman of the infamous Handforth Parish Council, Brian Tolver, resigned after the debacle.

Jackie Weaver appeared in Have I Got News For You

Zoom star Jackie Weaver also made a special cameo appearance on Have I Got News For You.

Jackie surprised the likes of Bill Bailey, Fin Taylor and Dawn Butler when she appeared by Zoom call in the episode.

On the call, Jackie announced that Handforth Parish Council had changed its name to Handforth Town Council.

Make Me Prime Minister starts on Tuesday September 27 2022 at 9.15pm on Channel 4.

