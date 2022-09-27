Make Me Prime Minister: How many episodes is it, what’s it about and who are the hosts?

Make Me Prime Minister is about to land on Channel 4, and it’s bound to attract fans of The Apprentice – so who are the hosts?

The new series shows ‘ordinary’ members of the public as they go head to head to campaign for PM.

The Channel 4 series gives us an insight into what it’s really like to be Prime Minister.

And it’s not as easy as it looks!

So how many episodes is Make Me Prime Minister, and how do you recognise the hosts?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Make Me Prime Minister follows 12 candidates as they compete to prove they have what it takes to be PM (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Make Me Prime Minister about?

Have you ever wondered what it takes to become Prime Minister like Boris Johnson?

Make Me Prime Minister on Channel 4 gives 12 contestants the opportunity of a life time – to see what it’s REALLY like in 10 Downing Street.

The series follows a dozen hopefuls as they compete to see who would make the best ‘alternative’ Prime Minister.

Each candidate has to persuade and convince former politicians, journalists and the public that they have what it takes to lead a country.

The series follows the candidates on their campaign trial as they take part in a series of tasks, in a similar format to The Apprentice.

Each challenge is designed to test their leadership, resilience and integrity.

One of their tasks include explaining their policies to a group of five-year olds.

They also face being scrutinised by the country’s top journalists.

So it sounds like the candidates are in for a touch ride!

How many episodes are there?

Make Me Prime Minister is a cut-throat competition on Channel 4.

The candidates on the campaign trial will take part in weekly votes to decide who stays in the running.

Unlike The Apprentice which seems to run for months, Make Me Prime Minister is only a six part series.

It starts on Tuesday September 27 2022 at 9.15pm.

C4 unveils the winner on Tuesday November 01 2022.

Sayeeda Warsi and Alistair Campbell host Make Me Prime Minister (Credit: Channel 4)

Who hosts Make Me Prime Minister on C4? Alistair Campbell

The challenges will be set and judged by Alistair Campbell and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

Alistair, 65, was famously Tony Blair’s spokesperson and campaign director.

He then became Downing Street’s press secretary and the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson.

Alistair says: “Done properly, being Prime Minister is about as tough a job as anyone can do.

“It is great so many people think they can do it and I am looking forward working with Sayeeda Warsi to guide and challenge them.

“To see if they really have what it takes.”

Alistair is known for being very open about his mental health struggles and has written a bestselling book about surviving depression.

He’s also written books about his career in politics, and Good Morning Britain viewers will know him for his controversial appearances on the show.

Who is Make Me Prime Minister host Baroness Sayeeda Warsi?

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi is a member of the House of Lords and served as co-chairwoman of the Conservative Party from 2010 to 2012.

Sayeeda, 51, also said: “Serving as Chairman of the Conservative Party and a Cabinet Minister in a coalition government, I’m convinced values and ethics matter as much as political ideology.

“So Alastair Campbell and I are putting aside our political differences to focus on what it takes to lead.

“I hope we can inspire a new generation of passionate voters and politicians.”

Have I Got News for You and The Last Leg fans will recognise Sayeeda from her popular appearances on the show.

Make Me Prime Minister: Alistair Campbell, Sayeeda Warsi and Johnny Mercer grill the candidates (Credit: Channel 4)

Will we see any former Prime Ministers on the show?

Yes! Two former Prime Ministers will be appearing on the Channel 4 series.

Tony Blair and David Cameron will be also feature on the series.

They’ll offer their invaluable advice to the candidates on what it’s like to be Prime Minister.

Make Me Prime Minister start date

Make Me Prime Minister starts on Tuesday September 27 2022 at 9.15 pm.

It will continue every Tuesday after that for six weeks in total.

Each episode is an hour long, including ad breaks.

How can I watch it?

Make Me Prime Minister will air on Channel 4.

All episodes will also be available to watch on All4 after airing.

Make Me Prime Minister starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday September 27 2022 at 9.15 pm.

