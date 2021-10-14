GMB viewers have complained to Ofcom after rotational co-host Alastair Campbell called Boris Johnson a “coward”.

It seems they didn’t take kindly to the former Labour advisor having a go at the Prime Minister.

Alastair and Susanna on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB with Alastair Campbell?

In a recent episode, aired on October 5, Alastair joined Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid.

And, in a link to Lorraine Kelly, they talked about Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his apparent boycott of the show.

At that point, Mr Johnson had not appeared on the show for a whopping 1,563 days, which equates to over four years.

It was then that Alastair didn’t mince his words.

Mr John hasn’t been on GMB for four years (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB host Alastair say about Boris Johnson?

Lorraine said she couldn’t believe it was four years since he’d been on the programme.

“It’s not just about talking to you, but talking to our viewers.

“He’s scared, he’s frightened of you,” she said.

Alastair then said: “1,563 days. I mean look, you’re not allowed to use the c-word on this programme but the guy is a coward.

“And he is a charlatan.”

Viewers were divided over Alastair hosting GMB (Credit: ITV)

How many people have complained?

On the Ofcom website, the regulatory body says that 66 people have complained about the segment so far.

And, at the time of the broadcast, some viewers took to Twitter to complain as well.

One said: “I won’t agree with everything @BorisJohnson does or says but to publicly humiliation calling him a coward is just damn right disgusting.

“Surely a journalist/reporter/broadcaster should be neutral #GMB.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.