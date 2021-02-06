jackie weaver
Jackie Weaver and the Handforth Parish Council meeting: The funniest Mickey-takes!

Twitter cannot get enough of the video

By Joshua Haigh
Jackie Weavers and her Handforth Parish Council Zoom meeting found itself the talk of the internet this week.

Local council meetings aren’t exactly known for being action-packed, but a Zoom call between councillors in Handforth had more twists and turns than a Netflix series.

It’s quickly been labelled British comedy gold, and the full video has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

The full video of the Handforth Council Parish Council meeting has gone viral around the world (Credit: YouTube)

What happened in the Handforth Paris Council meeting?

The meeting quickly descended into foul-mouthed chaos, and thankfully it was all caught on camera for the world to see.

After a regular meeting had been held, chairman Brian Tolver challenged its legitimacy while on the call.

“This meeting has not been called according to the law,” he ranted.

“It’s only the chairman who can remove people from the meeting. You have no authority here Jackie Weaver, no authority at all,” shouted Brian.

That didn’t sit well clerk Jackie, who booted him off the call.

Another man then yelled at Jackie, shouting: “Read the standing orders – read them and understand them!”

Clearly having had enough, Jackie then banished more rebel councillors to the Zoom waiting room.

As things became more tense, it came to the attention of the group that the chairman had labelled himself as “clerk” on his Zoom.

“He is not the clerk of parish council, whether he declares himself to be or not,” said John Smith.

“Please refer to me as Britney Spears from now on,” joked Jackie in response.

The drama has sparked numerous memes (Credit: YouTube)

How did the internet react to the full video?

Of course, social media quickly delivered an array of memes in response to the hilarious drama.

Here’s a round-up of the best reactions so far.

“99.99% of council meetings are just not like that,” Jackie has since told the BBC. “They are often less exciting!”

“Of that meeting, I’m not absolutely sure who was in charge,” she added.

You can watch the full Handforth Parish Council video below

