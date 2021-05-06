In a new YouTube video, Kate Middleton made a touching phone call to a young cancer patient.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with Lynda Sneddon and her four-year-old daughter Mila, who featured in Kate’s Hold Still photography project.

During autumn 2020, Kate spoke to a number of the 100 finalists who shared their experiences of life during the first coronavirus lockdown in the UK by submitting a photo.

Mila’s image, titled Shielding Mila, showed her kissing a window as her dad stood outside.

The photo features in Kate’s Hold Still photography project (Credit: YouTube)

Mila’s family made the decision to isolate from her father, Scott, and older sister Jodi, to protect her.

The little girl was receiving chemotherapy for leukaemia.

Read more: Prince William and Kate send sweet message to Archie as he celebrates second birthday

Opening the call with the Duchess, Mila sweetly said: “Good morning your royal highness.”

Kate replied: “Good morning. Goodness me, you’re so polite Mila.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

What did Kate Middleton say in the call?

Kate asked Mila what it was like to be away from her dad.

Mila replied that it was tough, and said of the moment they were reunited: “When he came into the house I was like, so surprised.”

She then asked the Duchess: “Do you have a costume?”

Kate said: “I’m not wearing a princess costume right now, I’m afraid Mila. Do you have lots of dressing-up outfits yourself?”

Kate spoke with Mila on the phone (Credit: YouTube)

Mila said, “Yeah,” before telling Kate her favourite colour is pink.

Kate added: “OK, well I have to make sure I go and try and find myself a pink dress so that hopefully, when one day hopefully, Mila we’ll get to meet and then I’ll remember to wear my pink dress for you.

“Would that be nice?”

Mila then exclaimed: “Yay!”

The touching clip was shared to Kate and Prince William’s new YouTube channel.

Kate and William have launched a YouTube channel (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Wednesday, the couple announced they had joined the social media platform.

They said in a tweet: “We’re now on YouTube.”

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘using new book to show how upset Harry is at losing military titles’

It was accompanied by a video, showing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during royal duties.

Meanwhile, in one clip, William told his wife: “By the way you have to be careful what you say now because these guys they’re filming everything.”

Kate replied: “I know!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.