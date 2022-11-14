Made In Chelsea: What does Robbie Mullett do for a living and what’s his worth?

Robbie Mullett joined the cast of the E4 reality show Made In Chelsea in 2020.

The star made his first appearance alongside Paris Smith and the pair have been best friends ever since.

He also became close friends with Ollie Locke-Locke after he bravely opened up about his sexuality to him on the show.

So who is the reality star and what does he do for a living?

Robbie Mullett joined Made In Chelsea in 2020 (Credit: E4)

Who is Robbie Mullett?

Robbie Mullett is a reality star from Camden who made his debut on Made In Chelsea in 2020, alongside fellow cast member and friend Paris Smith.

Robbie is also known for his emotional scene with Ollie Locke-Locke on Made In Chelsea.

In the scene, Robbie famously opened up to Ollie Locke-Locke about his sexuality.

Robbie confessed: “I plucked up the courage then and there, and my mum bless her, she thought I was joking.

“So I went up to my room to just cry. My mum must’ve immediately realised her mistake. She must’ve called my father. He came home early and gave me the biggest hug and said that it must’ve taken a lot of courage to have said that and that he was proud.”

Robbie also inspired viewers when he shared his decision to start PrEP.

PrEP is a vital medicine taken to reduce the risk of catching HIV.

Speaking to Olivia Bentley and Inga Valentiner, Robbie explained that he was going into the New Year with ‘safety in mind’.

He also got emotional talking about losing a family friend to the AIDs epidemic in the 1980s.

Following the episode, Made In Chelsea shared how proud they were of Robbie in a tweet saying: “We are so proud of Robbie for sharing this moment and the start of his PrEP journey with us.”

We are so proud of Robbie for sharing this moment and the start of his PrEp journey with us ❤️ @russelldavies63 #MadeInChelsea pic.twitter.com/yS6oXod0zM — Made in Chelsea (@E4Chelsea) December 27, 2021

How old is Robbie Mullett?

Robbie Mullett is 23 years old.

Robbie Mullett is currently studying law (Credit: E4)

What does Robbie Mullett do?

Robbie Mullett is currently a student and he’s studying Law at University College London.

His Instagram bio says that he is an LLB Law undergraduate, started his degree in 2020 and is due to graduate in 2023.

According to his LinkedIn, he also has a CACHE level two certificate in understanding working with people with mental health needs.

Robbie and Joel started dating earlier this year (Credit: E4)

Who is Robbie Mullett dating?

Robbie is currently dating Joel Mignott.

Joel joined the cast of Made In Chelsea earlier this year and he’s a model from Leeds.

The pair met at a club in London and Robbie described him as quite the ‘party animal’.

The couple also revealed on the show that they already told each other that they love each other.

Who is Robbie Mullet friends with on Made In Chelsea?

Robbie Mullett is best friends with Paris Smith on Made In Chelsea.

The pair are so close that Robbie even confronted Paris’ ex-boyfriend Angus after he cheated on her last year.

Sitting down with Angus in the series, Robbie said: “As I understand, you and Paris were getting a little bit… maybe serious isn’t the right word, but there was some sort of thing fostering.

“And in the midst of that, you’re messaging other girls. I mean, what’s going on?”

Angus then replied: “I want to make things right with her because she was a good friend to me and we both shared quite personal things with each other and it would just be a shame for that to be a waste.”

But Robbie quipped back: “But you wasted that. The thing is Angus, you’re only having this conversation now because you got caught.

“It takes so much for Paris to let her guard down, to be vulnerable with someone and I think you’ve really wasted that. I think you’ve acted like a bit of a [bleep] to be honest.”

Ouch!

Robbie has also grown quite close with Ollie Locke-Locke and Olivia Bentley during his time on Made In Chelsea.

Does Robbie Mullet have Instagram?

Of course, he does. His Instagram account is @robbie.mullett.

On Instagram, Robbie currently has 13.5K followers.

The reality star often posts glamorous snaps of him and his boyfriend Joel.

In a recent post, Robbie shared a series of photos of the pair dressed in suits.

He captioned the post: “The ugly truth is better than a beautiful lie.”

Most of his posts are also from the Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk, which was where Made In Chelsea was filmed last year.

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, November 14 on E4.

