Made In Chelsea: Are Sam and Inga still together?

Things haven’t always been smooth sailing between Sam and Inga on Made In Chelsea.

The pair even found themselves involved in a messy love triangle with Verity after she shared a kiss with Sam over a game of spin the bottle.

However, Sam massively regretted his mistakes in the past and was determined to win Inga back last series.

But was he successful, or is there more heartache on the horizon for the pair in Made In Chelsea series 24?

Sam Prince broke things off with Inga after he took a trip to Yorkshire (Credit: E4)

Are Sam Prince and Inga still together?

Sam Prince and Inga Valentiner have had a very rocky relationship on Made In Chelsea so far.

Inga was first introduced to the series in 2021 as a friend of Tiffany Watson.

In the same series that she joined the cast, it was also revealed that she and Sam had been dating.

Inga’s mates warned her that Sam had a bit of a reputation in Chelsea for being a playboy, but she was convinced that he’d changed.

The pair did actually seem very happy for a while, until the cast went to the Peak District and Sam kissed Verity in a game of spin the bottle.

Sam and Verity then disappeared for a few hours, which caused a furious Inga to promptly break up with him in the morning.

At the start of series 23, Inga shocked everyone when she revealed that she’s decided to give Sam another chance.

But after a brief period of romance, they eventually ended their relationship once again.

This came after Sam brutally confessed to Inga that he felt suffocated by her and asked for some space.

The pair agreed to take a break while Sam visited Yorkshire.

However, when he came back he confessed that he spent some time with Inga’s rival, Verity, and that he is now pals with her.

This lead Inga to say: “You’re done.

“You are dumped, fully. And I’m never speaking to you again.”

Sam Prince is determined to win Inga back (Credit: E4)

Sam tries to win Inga back

Towards the end of series 23, Sam started to realise what a huge mistake he made by letting Inga go.

Sam decided that he was going to fight to win Inga back and he was even willing to throw away his friendship with Liv for her.

He told Liv that in order to get Inga back, he could no longer be mates with her.

Olivia replied: “You and I have been friends for years. To throw that away for a girl…

“Good luck to you.”

But despite Sam’s efforts in trying to win her back, Inga was having none of it!

She even surprisingly made friends with Verity, after they both realised that they have been played by Sam.

Is there hope for Sam and Inga?

We’re still hoping for the pair to rekindle their romance and it sounds like Sam is too!

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he said: “I love Inga so much and if I get back with her, I’m going to marry her. She’s so perfect and I adore her.

“But unfortunately I have behaved in a particular way and being away from her for this long has made me realise how lost I was.”

However, it seems very unlikely as the pair have both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Things are also looking complicated between the two in series 24, as Inga hooks up with another co-star!

But will this finally make Sam move on or will he not give up without a fight?

Made In Chelsea will return on Monday 17 October on E4.

Will you be watching the new series of Made In Chelsea? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.