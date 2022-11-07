Made In Chelsea: Joel and Robbie relationship timeline – and scandals

Robbie and Joel are one of the newer couples on Made In Chelsea but they’ve already found themselves caught in a whirlwind of drama.

From threesomes to a homophobic attack the pair have had their challenges.

So, here’s a look into Robbie and Joel’s relationship history.

Robbie joined Made In Chelsea last year (Credit: E4)

When did Robbie and Joel start dating?

Robbie joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in May last year alongside his best friend Paris.

Robbie had only just publicly come out as gay last year.

The reality star opened up about his sexuality to his cast mate, Ollie Locke, ten years after the Made In Chelsea veteran came out as gay himself.

Talking to Ollie, Robbie emotionally confessed: “I plucked up the courage then and there, and my mum bless her, she thought I was joking.

“So I went up to my room to just cry. My mum must’ve immediately realised her mistake. She must’ve called my father. He came home early and gave me the biggest hug and said that it must’ve taken a lot of courage to have said that and that he was proud.”

Speaking about his experience, Robbie added: “I was so happy to receive the feedback on the moment that I shared with Ollie.

“I was quite blessed to have received a wonderful message on Instagram. It was from a viewer who came out to everyone but their father. Upon hearing my story about how well my father received the news and how accepting he was, this person said that they came out to their Dad after ten years of hiding, because of my scene.”

Earlier this year, Robbie then introduced his new boyfriend, Joel, on Made In Chelsea.

Joel is a model from Leeds and he’s done everything from catwalks in New York to photoshoots in Portugal.

The pair met at a club in London and Robbie described Joel as a ‘party animal’.

The couple also revealed on the show that they had already told one another that they love each other.

Joel even shared that Robbie cried when he told him. How cute!

Robbie and Joel invite a third person into their relationship

In the new season of Made In Chelsea, Robbie revealed that he and Joel have had a threesome together.

Robbie revealed to Maeva and Inga: “The other day…we had a threesome. I had a really fun time.”

Robbie confessed that he really enjoyed inviting another person into their relationship.

He also told Joel that he was excited to do it again.

He said: “I had a lot of fun. I don’t know what is though, I am going through a bit of a sexual awakening.”

Joel then replied: “It’s important to remember the foundations and the love is definitely there.”

But Robbie said: “But we get to explore with all the varieties of gay men,” implying that he’s up for doing it again.

Joel was started to feel insecure in his relationship with Robbie (Credit: E4)

Joel started to feel insecure

Things have got complicated between the pair, after they decided to have a threesome.

Although Robbie enjoyed it and wanted to do it more often, Joel was starting to feel insecure and wanted to pause the whole idea.

Robbie told his friends Paris, Liv and Inga: “Obviously for me, I am completely comfortable with, on the odd occasion, inviting someone into our relationship.

“But it seems that Joel is getting a bit put off.”

The pair then sat down for a chat and Robbie confessed where his head is at in their relationship.

Robbie revealed: “Obviously it was only literally about four months after I lost my virginity, that I was in a full-blown relationship with you.

“And so like, yeah there is an aspect of me that’s a bit like, ‘did I really experience being single?’.”

Joel was then left questioning: “Was it too early to start this?”

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, November 7 on E4.

