Made In Chelsea: How old is Joel Mignott and how did he get with Robbie?

Joel Mignott is a model who recently joined the cast of Made In Chelsea earlier this year.

The star has been all over the world for his career including living in LA for a while.

But he has recently decided to settle down in Chelsea with his boyfriend and co-star Robbie Mullet.

So who is Joel Mignott?

Here’s everything we know.

Joel Mignott joined the cast of Made In Chelsea earlier this year (Credit: E4)

Who is Joel Mignott?

Joel Mignott was a new face joining the Made In Chelsea cast last year in series 23.

Unlike most of the stars, Joel isn’t actually from Chelsea.

Instead, Joel is from Leeds, and he brings a splash of northern realness to the London scene!

Talking about where he grew up, Joel told Boys By Girls: “I think it was interesting. I speak to all of my friends from high school and they talk about how much they miss it, but I didn’t really enjoy it. It wasn’t really for me.

“My mum lives in the countryside and every time I go back, it’s great for a week, but then I can’t deal with it any more. I feel like I need to get back to civilisation.”

How old is Joel Mignott?

Joel is 26 years old.

This means he is three years older than his boyfriend Robbie who is 23.

Is Joel Mignott on Instagram?

Yes, Joel’s Instagram handle is @joelmignott.

His feed consists of stunning photos from his photoshoots and gorgeous holiday snaps.

In a recent post, Joel shared a snap of him, supporting his boyfriend Robbie at a gay pride exhibition.

He captioned the post: “I’m so proud to be a member of such a strong, talented and vivacious community.

“We have a beautiful, shared history that @queerbritain have curated in to moving exhibition. My heart is full knowing @robbie.mullet is a part of this.”

Joel Mignott works as a DJ and a model (Credit: E4)

What does Joel Mignott do?

Joel’s career outside of Made In Chelsea is very impressive!

He started working as a model from the age of 17.

Since then, he’s done catwalks including walking for The Blonds in New York.

He has also done shoots all across the world, including Portugal, Germany and the US.

Joel is currently signed to Named Models, an agency in London.

In his Instagram bio it says that he also works as a DJ.

It also has a link to his SoundCloud which features him playing a set for Ministry of Pride 2022 in February.

On Made In Chelsea, Joel explains that he has just moved back to the UK after living in LA where he spent his time shooting and DJing.

How cool!

Joel is dating his MIC co-star Robbie Mullett (Credit: E4)

Who is Joel dating?

Joel is dating his co-star, Robbie Mullett.

Robbie Mullett joined the show during series 20 in 2020 alongside his good friend Paris.

Robbie is a law student in London and his LinkedIn also says that he has a CACHE level two certificate in understanding working with people with mental health needs.

The couple first met at a club in London and they have already told one another that they love each other.

Recently the pair have also been experimenting together as they decided to invite a third person into their relationship.

Robbie revealed to Maeva and Inga that they decided to have a threesome together.

He said: “The other day…we had a threesome. I had a really fun time.”

However, although Robbie thought it was fun, Joel was starting to feel insecure.

Robbie later told his friends Paris and Liv: “Obviously for me, I am completely comfortable with, on the odd occasion inviting someone into our relationship.

“But it seems that Joel is getting a bit put off.”

Eventually the pair talked things out and now they two are moving in together!

Where did Joel Mignott go to school?

Joel studied fine arts at Leeds Arts University.

The reality star still enjoys painting and he shares a lot of his canvas pieces on his Instagram.

In one post he shared one of his stunning hand-painted artworks called ‘Illusory dreams’.

He captioned the post: “Illusory drams- 54″x54” hand painted acrylic on canvas by me.

“This piece was my therapy.”

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, November 21 on E4.

