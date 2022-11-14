Paris Smith in Made In Chelsea: What happened between her and Amelia Mist?

Paris Smith joined the E4 reality series, Made In Chelsea, two years ago in 2020.

But despite being a key part of the drama-crazed reality show, Paris has surprisingly kept herself out of all of the drama.

Although she has had ups and downs with Amelia and Verity, Paris often enjoys the series with barely any arguments.

So who is drama-free reality star Paris Smith?

Here’s what we know.

Paris Smith joined Made In Chelsea alongside Robbie Mullett (Credit: E4)

Who is Paris Smith?

Paris Smith joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in series 20 in September, 2020.

She was introduced to Kings Road as a friend of Amelia Mist and Verity Bowditch.

However, their friendship got messy when Paris found herself caught in a love triangle between Tristan and Liv.

Paris also joined the reality series alongside her best friend Robbie Mullet and the pair have been inseparable on the show ever since.

Paris attended The Hampshire School, in Chelsea, before she enrolled at The Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

She then went on to study at The Art Academy in London and completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2018.

How old is Paris Smith?

Paris was born on June 26, 1999.

This means that she is 23 years old, which is also the same age as her best friend Robbie Mullet!

What does Paris Smith do?

Paris is a model and a socialite.

She started her modelling career in 2018 with Select Model management in Los Angeles.

But now she is represented by Body London Model Agency.

Paris Smith dated Irish student Cillian (Credit: E4)

Who is Paris Smith dating?

When she first joined the show, Paris was originally the love interest for Freddie Browne.

However, things didn’t go to plan and their romance swiftly came to an end.

Last year, Paris then introduced us to her boyfriend Cillian, an Irish student.

In the first episode of series 23, Pairs also revealed that she and Cillian had broken up but had got back together.

She told Inga and Liv: “We’ve been arguing, and I just feel like things got stressful.”

However, their relationship eventually ended for good and now Paris is enjoying the single life and focusing on her friendships.

Talking to Grazia, Paris revealed: “Made In Chelsea has made me feel really positive about my friendships. And about my strength when it comes to relationships, being secure on my own.”

What happened between Paris, Verity and Amelia?

When Paris started the series she was originally close friends with her co-stars Verity and Amelia.

However, things took a turn when Paris set her sights on the newly single Tristan.

After Tristan split with Verity, Paris started competing with Liv for Tristan’s attentions.

But she was clearly losing, so a desperate Paris relayed information to Liv, that Verity told in confidence to her friends, about her and Tristan having break up sex.

Liv was furious and confronted Verity about the comment.

This left Verity in tears as she felt betrayed by her best friend.

Amelia also stuck up for her friend Verity, but this resulted in her being bombarded with “death threats upon death threats”.

Amelia revealed to the Daily Mail that she received vile abuse by trolls on social media after defending her friend.

She said: “Honestly, it’s been death threats upon death threats. And really nasty stuff attacking my appearance too. My teeth, my weight, my attitude. People calling me a freak and calling me annoying.

“What have I done, really, aside from stick up for my best friend?”

What has Paris Smith said about Made In Chelsea?

Talking to E4, Paris Smith revealed that her favourite part of Made In Chelsea is “getting to know everyone”.

She said: “I think my favourite part about living in the houses has been getting to know everyone.

“You learn a lot about people by the way they live.”

She also shared that the dinner parties were one of the “most fun things I have done”.

Paris revealed: “The most fun things I have done in the houses are the dinner parties. We had a lot of themed games and, of course, good food and alcohol.”

Paris Smith opened up about her experiences with racism (Credit: E4)

What is Paris Smith’s Instagram?

You can follow Paris Smith on her Instagram account @ladyparissmith.

Paris often uses her social media to campaign for Black Lives Matter.

In one of her posts, she stood up for members of the England football team who were receiving racist abuse from fans.

She captioned the post: “Yesterday was a tragic day. Not because we missed a cup but because we were shown the true colours of the British football fans. Not every football fan is a racist but a whole lot of racists are football fans

“Do you realise there are children growing up in this world now having this trauma of them? Seeing themselves in a different light because of the abuse we received. Doubting themselves and their future. Reading this abuse??”

In an episode of MIC, Paris also opened up to Liv Bentley about her experiences of racism while dating.

She heartbreakingly confessed: “I was dating this guy and he even came up to me and was like, ‘Do you know it’s so funny, my friend’s got a black one and I’ve got a black one haha’.

“I didn’t understand why it made me feel like [bleep]. I remember I just stared at him, and I took in what he said and thought and walked out. I just left.”

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, November 14 on E4.

