Made In Chelsea: What is James Taylor’s job and net worth?

James Taylor has been a veteran on Made In Chelsea since 2017 but being a reality star on the series isn’t his only job.

James also has his own job that pays for his lavish lifestyle, including his own private jet and spa inside his house.

He’s also got a baby on the way, as him and his fiancé Maeva have also announced that they’re expecting their first child together!

So who is James Taylor and what is his job?

James taught Sam Prince how to play polo (Credit: E4)

Who is James Taylor?

James Taylor joined Made In Chelsea in 2017 and he blended in with the Chelsea crowd very easily.

His first appearance was even teaching his friend, Sam Prince, how to play polo.

How sophisticated!

However, later on James Taylor gained a reputation for being a bit of a player.

James flew Verity Bowditch over to Paris on a romantic date.

But he had the audacity to do the same thing for Eliza Batten, telling her that ‘she was the only girl he would ever do that for’.

It wasn’t long before Eliza realised, and things then got even more complicated when she found out that he was still secretly messaging Verity.

James is a reality star and a model (Credit: E4)

What is Made In Chelsea star James Taylor’s job?

When he isn’t playing polo or stirring drama on Made In Chelsea, James works as a model and he usually posts snaps of his photoshoots from his job on his Instagram @jamestaylorldn.

In a recent post, James shared a photo of him spending time with the company, Cambridge Car Audio.

He captioned the post: “Time spent at @cambridgecaraudio is time well spent! Helping me out with a much-needed tracking device for those London roads atm. Also I might become obsessed with a quality sound system in the not too distant future. Most definitely the specialists in the industry.”

Very little is known about James’ career or his extremely wealthy family.

However, it’s reported that his family owns a business linked to sales engineering and James might even take over some day.

What is James Taylor’s net worth?

James has done very well for himself on Made In Chelsea and his family is also very wealthy, so it’s no surprise that James has a hefty net worth.

According to Idol Networth, James has an estimated net worth of £6 million.

James and Maeva are expecting their first child together (Credit: E4)

Are James and Maeva still together?

James and Maeva are still together, and not only are they engaged but they are also expecting their first child together.

The couple have had their fair share of ups and downs on the reality series, but they are finally settling down and starting a family together.

Last series, Maeva felt humiliated after James turned down her proposal.

James said: “I can’t say yes, this is silly.

“Never in a million years would I let you propose to me. Why did you think that was a good idea?”

Ouch, that’s got to sting!

However, a few weeks later the pair announced that they were engaged and expecting a baby.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, Maeva said: “All my dreams are coming true at the same time. I still don’t believe it!

“It’s all amazing- I just want to enjoy it all as much as I can.”

Who has Made In Chelsea star James dated before?

The Chelsea star has romanced a number of ladies during his time on the E4 show.

As well as two-timing Eliza and Verity, James has also dated Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo.

The pair started dating in 2018 and James even said that she was ‘wife material’.

However, their relationship eventually ended, and James moved on with Tiffany Watson.

James has also dated Frankie Gaff in the past.

Where is James Taylor from?

James grew up with his mum, dad and three siblings in Saffron Walden in the South of England.

He then went to study Global Business Management at Regent’s University London.

James was also awarded a polo scholarship and played at a variety of clubs including Cambridge, Exeter and Dallas.

James is 27 years old (Credit: E4)

How old is Made In Chelsea star James Taylor?

James was born on April 9, 1995.

This makes him 27 years old at the time of publishing.

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, October 31 on E4.

