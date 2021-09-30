Love Island star Jake Cornish has admitted he hasn’t heard from any of the girls since leaving the villa.

Jake left the villa with fellow Islander Liberty Poole after their relationship crumbled.

He came under fire by some viewers for his treatment of Liberty, but the pair appeared to smooth things out once they had left.

However, Jake has now revealed he hasn’t been in touch with any of the girls.

Jake Cornish on Love Island

Speaking on FUBAR Radio, Jake explained: “I don’t speak to any of the girls. I think I’m a lone wolf that side.

“They’re there and I’ve just gone this way.”

Meanwhile, during the chat, Jake said he still speaks to many of the boys.

He said: “Everyone’s in a group chat but the group chat is no longer.

“I speak to Brad, Liam, Danny, Tyler… Aaron Francis.”

Jake added: “I’ll speak to them [the other guys] here and there if they message me on Instagram, but really on WhatsApp where you’re gonna speak to them is a handful of the lads.

“There’s probably six of the lads.”

And that’s not all. Jake also revealed that he and Brad McClelland have thought about moving in together.

The reality star said: “There’s talks of it. There’s talks between me and Brad. We do want to live together.

“It would probably be Manchester way because my agent’s in Liverpool. I want it to be Essex or Manchester.

“It could be one or the other. We’re just finding our feet on what we’re gonna do and then we’ll see.”

However, he added: “It’s still early days at the moment.”

Jake entered the Love Island villa back in June.

He coupled up with Liberty straight away and they remained together, going from strength to strength and even becoming boyfriend and girlfriend.

However, after Casa Amor, things turned sour between the pair and Jake wasn’t on viewers’ good side.

During a Movie Night, the girls were able to see what the boys had been up to during Casa Amor and one scene saw Jake appearing to encourage the other boys to cheat.

Another clip also saw Jake admitting he didn’t want to ‘rip Liberty’s clothes off’ during the early stages of the show.

Liberty and Jake called it quits and left the villa just days before the final.

This year’s series saw Millie Court and Liam Reardon win the show.

