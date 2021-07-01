Love Island viewers are convinced the ITV show is hiding a secret villa, following Shannon’s shock dumping.

The stunning contestant was brutally dumped from the villa last night (June 30), as Chloe chose to couple up with Aaron.

But fans of the ITV2 reality series believe bosses are preparing for a second jaw-dropping surprise.

Shannon got dumped from the Love Island villa last night (Credit: ITV2)

Read more: Love Island news: Hugo Hammond’s school confirms he ‘won’t return’

What did Love Island fans say?

According to viewers, the show is set to unveil a new secret villa.

Fans speculated over the villa on Twitter, with one saying: “Surely I’m not the only one thinking there’s gotta be a massive twist this series? Like a secret villa!! Imagine the scenes #LoveIsland.”

A second shared: “I’m choosing to believe Shannon has gone to a second villa in a Big Brother-style twist because nothing else makes sense. Please can we sack this one off and go to the secret villa with her?”

I think they are going to create a second villa

A third added: “I think they have a secret second villa.”

In addition, a fourth said: “I’m calling it now. There’s a second love island villa with another entire cast, Shannon’s just gone there. They’ll announce it on Saturday night.”

Another commented: “I think they are going to create a second villa and reveal it in a few weeks. Instead of doing Casa Amor, they’ll have both villas running alongside each other. They did a similar thing with Survivor #LoveIsland.”

I think they are going to create a second villa and reveal it in a few weeks. Instead of doing casa amor, they’ll have both villas running alongside each other. They did a similar thing with Survivor #LoveIsland — Michelle Elman (@ScarredNtScared) June 30, 2021

Surely I’m not the only one thinking there’s gotta be a massive twist this series? Like secret villa!! Imagine the scenes #LoveIsland — Kyra (@kyraxlewis) June 30, 2021

Nah I reckon there’s a casa amour type second villa somewhere where they’ll put them? #LoveIsland — rebeq (@rebeccabairstow) June 30, 2021

Read more: Love Island fans beg ITV to give Brad subtitles as they struggle with his Geordie accent

Love Island fans will likely be treated to a second villa in the form of Casa Amor this series.

According to The Sun, the show’s spin-off villa will return at some point.

An insider told the publication: “It’s part of the fabric of the show and viewers absolutely love it. When producers are going to introduce it into the series remains to be seen, but when it does it’s sure to shake things up.”

What happened on the ITV show?

Last night, Shannon was dumped from the villa after two days.

After Chloe chose to couple up with Aaron, the Scot was left single.

She then received a text telling her she would be packing her bags.

However, some fans believe she may return as the series unfolds.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.