Love Island fans are begging ITV to give hunk Brad subtitles.

The Geordie labourer has become one of the favourites within the villa, but mostly down to the way he looks.

That’s not his fault though, it’s just some viewers are having a tough time getting to know him.

Brad’s accent is so thick that fans are calling for ITV to add subtitles when he speaks so they can finally understand what he’s saying.

Brad on Love Island: Fans demand subtitles

After last night’s episode (June 29), viewers took to social media to share their frustrations.

One fan tweeted: “Brad is gonna have to curb his lingo and accent. No one who’s not from the North East gonna have a clue what he’s on about.”

“Brad’s accent is making me need subtitles,” said a second viewer.

A third fan said: “Jesus lord what is this man saying? I need google translate!”

Bloody love how geordie Brad is 😂 Most of the UK have subtitles on right now 😂 #LoveIsland — Rachel🦋 (@ItsRachelH) June 28, 2021

So they may need to consider subtitles for Brad. 🤔 I'm from Newcastle, live in Northumberland, and even I'm struggling at times! 😆 #LoveIsland — Amy 💙🌈 (@geordiegalg) June 29, 2021

Listen I'm gonna need subtitles SPECIFICALLY for Brad. Everytime he opens I'm lost #loveisland — Peperempe (@SimplySimii) June 29, 2021

I should really watch this with subtitles cause I just spent 20 minutes thinking Brad introduced himself as a Libra. Honestly believable. #LoveIsland — Emily Tammes (@EmilyTammes) June 30, 2021

WHY CANT I UNDERSTAND BRAD, I NEED SUBTITLES #LoveIsland — luke ✨🌟 (@luke_ian_rennie) June 30, 2021

It’s not only UK viewers that are having trouble, however.

Love Island is a huge hit worldwide, and some international viewers are finding it tough to follow series 7.

“Watching Love Island without subtitles is my version of getting a PhD in linguistics,” said an American viewer.

A Canadian fan tweeted: “Yo I tried watching Love Island (the UK one) last night and man I’m going to need subtitles for this because of the way I’m straining to understand the accents.”

“I started watching the UK Love Island… I need subtitles,” added an Australian fan

It all went down in the villa on Tuesday (Credit: ITV2)

Meanwhile, despite the difficulty of understanding Brad, Love Island enjoyed a massive launch.

According to ITV, Love Island reached a peak audience of 3.3 million viewers across all devices.

With an average of 1 million ITV Hub viewers watching the episode, it marked a record figure for the show.

In the day following, it attracted 2.9 million streams in total.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

