In latest Love Island news, Casa Amor will reportedly return this year despite axe rumours.

The popular ITV2 dating show – featuring host Laura Whitmore – is set to return to screens later this month.

And the infamous second villa is also back!

Love Island’s Casa Amor villa will return (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island latest news: Casa Amor to return!

According to The Sun, the show’s spin-off villa Casa Amor will return.

However, the villa will apparently look completely different.

A show source told the publication: “The episodes where half of the cast go to Casa Amor always rate really highly so producers were keen to keep it in.

It’s part of the fabric of the show

“It’s part of the fabric of the show and viewers absolutely love it. When producers are going to introduce it into the series remains to be seen, but when it does it’s sure to shake things up.”

It comes after viewers feared the villa would be scrapped from the upcoming series.

The twist has been excluded from the South African and US versions of the show, leading to fan speculation.

A spokesperson for ITV told ED!: “It’s too early to confirm format points for this year’s series.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill)

Former Love Island winners team up

Meanwhile, Kem Cetinay and Amber Gill have teamed up on a new TV project.

The former winners announced the exciting news on Instagram, revealing they’re working on a show called The Full Treatment.

Alongside a shot of the two, Amber said: “Back on your screens. The Full Treatment on @itv soon.

Read more: Dr Alex George confirms relationship with new girlfriend

“I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on with @calmzone. New Duo? & Probably the only guy lucky enough to get on my grid.”

The pair will front the new six-part series about mental health on ITV2.

During the show, Kem and Amber will talk to a series of stars about their own mental struggles.

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu have reportedly ‘parted ways’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Love Island star Chloe Burrows angers fans as she boasts about affair with a married man

Simon Gunning, CEO for charity CALM, said: “‘The Full Treatment aims to make it OK to talk about some of the not-so-easy parts of life – the stuff that goes on behind the camera.

“Through entertaining and authentic personal stories, we hope young people will discover new ways to deal with the ups and downs of whatever they’re going through, and seek support when they need it.”

Kem previously won the show alongside Amber Davies, while Amber bagged top spot with Greg O’Shea.

Mike and Priscilla split?

Furthermore, Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu have reportedly split.

The pair, who met on the show’s winter edition, sparked split rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

“Just realised they unfollowed each other,” one fan pointed out, while a second asked: “Did you break up with Priscilla?”

ED! has contacted Mike and Priscilla’s reps for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.