Love Island star Chloe Burrows has managed to cause a stir with viewers days before the show’s launch.

The 25-year-old marketing executive caught the attention of fans after boasting about an affair with a married father.

Chloe admitted to the affair during her introduction video for the show.

What did Chloe Burrows say?

Speaking about her job, she said: “You would really think there were fit men in the city but there really aren’t.

“Most of them are married or have girlfriends so they are off limits.”

Furthermore, Chloe added: “They’re not really off limits.

I’m partial to a married man

“I mean I’m partial to a married man. I did meet someone at work, I thought it was love at first sight, until my manager reminded me of his wife and kids.

“Doesn’t mean I don’t drunk call him most weekends.”

However, the confession hasn’t sat well with some viewers.

How did Love Island fans react?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Can’t wait for that Chloe to get kicked out of #LoveIsland & it’s not even started yet. Imagine bragging about going after married men & still calling them every weekend. It’s actually embarrassing.”

A second shared: “Why is Chloe so proud of the fact that she likes married men? Major red flag.”

Another complained: “Love Island really need to consider not letting that Chloe girl on the show… going after married men with children is going to get you violated.”

In addition, a fourth added: “Chloe basically saying she would go for a married man, no thank you.”

Meanwhile, others accused the show of ‘glamourising cheating’.

They tweeted: “Can’t wait for Love Island! The only downside is Love Island glamorising cheating with this Chloe girl, who brags about married men not being off limits.”

But sadly for Chloe, she may not stick around long enough to find love.

Bookmakers have predicted the marketing executive is the most likely to leave the island first.

According to BetFair, Chloe scored the lowest in the odds of becoming the winning girl, coming in with just an 8/1 chance of bagging the £50,000.

Love Island issues trolling warning

Meanwhile, it follows shortly after ITV warned fans to ‘think before you post’ ahead of announcing this year’s Islanders.

They said: “These islanders are all single and ready to find love. We can’t wait to watch them get to know each other, date and maybe even find the one.

“We are so grateful they’re letting us follow their journey this summer. We hope you enjoy the show, but please think before you post.”

