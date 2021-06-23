Dr Alex George has went public with his new girlfriend for the first time.

The former Love Island star, who appeared on the show in 2018, is currently dating barrister Ellie Hecht.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (June 22), Alex shared a shot of the two together as they enjoyed a romantic break in Cornwall.

The couple were seen posing together at Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm.

As he enjoyed a beverage in the sun, Alex sweetly kissed his girlfriend on the head.

The 30-year-old villa star, who works as an A&E doctor, penned: “The apple of my eye.”

Meanwhile, fans rushed to congratulate the loved up pair.

One wrote: “Oh Alex! So happy for you!!!”

A second said: “Perfect. If anyone deserves happiness it’s you.”

Dr Alex George has went public with his new girlfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, a third added: “Soo lovely to see you happy.”

A fourth commented: “Have a lovely holiday together. I’m happy for you.”

Alex’s new romance comes almost one year after the doctor split from ex Amelia Bath.

The former couple previously spent lockdown apart as Alex worked on the NHS frontline.

Announcing their split, he wrote: “Amelia and I have decided to go our separate ways. As you know, we’ve been apart for most of lockdown which has been hard on us both and we both agree this is for the best.

“We will remain good friends and I have nothing but respect for Amelia.”

Alex appeared in Love Island series four (Credit: ITV)

Dr Alex’s personal tragedy

Meanwhile, the medical professional tragically lost his younger brother, Llŷr, in July last year.

The youngster sadly took his own life following a battle with mental health.

Speaking about his brother on Lorraine, Alex previously said: “It was anguish, it was the worst thing.

“I am a doctor, I’m an older brother, I always wanted to protect and look after him.”

Alex has worked tirelessly to help those in similar situations, having since been appointed as a youth mental health ambassador by Boris Johnson.

Furthermore, Alex also lost his friend to leukaemia ahead of joining Love Island.

