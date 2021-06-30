Love Island star Shannon Singh has been dumped from the villa and viewers are devastated.

During tonight’s show, Chloe Burrows chose a boy to couple up with after entering the villa last night.

She chose Aaron Francis, who was coupled up with Shannon.

This meant Shannon was left single, and received a text telling her she would be packing her bags.

Shannon was dumped from the villa in a Love Island twist tonight (Credit: ITV2)

However, viewers are predicting Shannon may return at some point in the series – or at least hoping she will!

One person said on Twitter: “Feel like they’ll bring Shannon back at a later date as a twist.”

Another wrote: “I definitely think they’re gonna bring back Shannon later on.”

Shannon looked gutted as she received the text (Credit: ITV2)

A third pointed out: “If Shannon isn’t active on her Instagram then she’s deffo going back in.”

Others are hoping she’ll be brought back in the Casa Amor twist.

One added: “I think Shannon will be back in Casa Amor.”

Another wrote: “Petition to bring Shannon back in Casa Amor as that girl was done dirty.”

Others just expressed their heartbreak over seeing Shannon leave.

Chloe chose to couple up with Aaron on tonight’s episode of Love Island (Credit: ITV2)

One tweeted: “Shannon was the the prettiest and the best.. I’m so heartbroken. Why is she gone already?”

Another said: “If they don’t bring Shannon back as a bombshell or Casa Amor I’m not watching. I’m heartbroken.”

A third added: “So gutted Shannon has been dumped from the villa.”

Love Island airs on ITV2, every night, at 9pm.

