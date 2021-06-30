Love Island news: Hugo Hammond’s school confirms he ‘won’t return’ and Niall Aslam slams show

In latest Love Island news, Hugo Hammond won’t return to his former school as a PE teacher.

The 24-year-old from Hampshire swapped teaching for catching a tan on the ITV2 series this week.

But what does his work colleagues make of the change?

Love Island’s Hugo Hammond entered the villa this week (Credit: ITV)

Love Island news: What’s happened to Hugo?

During last night’s challenge, Hugo admitted to a series of saucy confessions.

At one point, he confessed to having sex with a partner in the middle of a road.

Meanwhile, he also told the Islanders he once kissed 10 women in one night.

Following the revelations, his school have revealed he won’t be back.

A spokesperson for Blundell’s School told the Daily Star: “Mr Hammond was here on a very short placement during his teacher training in the Spring Term. He was not employed by the school.”

The spokesperson declined to reveal more, adding: “We have no further comment to make.”

The PE teacher made a series of saucy confessions during the show’s challenge (Credit: ITV)

Hugo previously spoke about his job during the show’s VT.

He said: “I would definitely say that I am a cool teacher. I have never asked a girl to call me Mr Hammond.

“I don’t think I could do it without laughing, so I’m definitely not going to be doing that any time in the near future.”

In addition, Hugo added: “It’s definitely going to be a Mr Hammond summer. No detentions, all fun, top marks. That’s the dream.”

Furthermore, Hugo is the first physically disabled contestant to appear in the villa.

The star was born with clubfoot, a condition in which a baby’s foot is twisted out of shape or position.

Love Island news: Niall Aslam slams the show

Meanwhile, former contestant Niall Aslam has hit out at Love Island producers.

The reality star appeared in the villa during series four, before departing after one week.

Now, Niall has claimed the series failed to help him avoid a stress-induced psychotic episode.

I started talking to myself and they got worried

According to the star, he wasn’t provided with plain food at mealtimes and music to help him calm down.

Niall, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, told The Mirror: “I wanted to get time out but [there was] more stress, more stress, more stress, and by the seventh day in I was segregating myself from the group.

“I couldn’t sleep and one of my coping mechanisms is talking to myself, that’s how I cope with it. I started talking to myself and they [the producers] got worried.”

ED! has contacted Love Island for further comment.

