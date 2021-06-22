Hugo Hammond is set to join Love Island in the next few days – but who exactly is the soon-to-be reality star?

The PE teacher is the show’s first disabled contestant, with the hunk revealing he was born with clubfoot.

But what should we expect from Hugo in the famous villa?

Hugo Hammond is Love Island’s first disabled contestant (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Love Island star Hugo Hammond leaves viewers gushing as fans react to line-up

Love Island: Who is Hugo Hammond? What’s his job?

Hugo is a 24-year-old PE teacher from Hampshire.

Speaking about his job, he said: “I teach secondary school PE. Absolutely love my job. I love all my sports.

“It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they feel the same about me teaching them.”

As well as his teaching background, the hunk also played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability).

Hugo Hammond’s clubfoot – what does it mean?

The star was born with clubfoot, a condition in which a baby’s foot is twisted out of shape or position.

However, it hasn’t stopped him from achieving his dreams.

Hugo explained: “I’ve actually played cricket for England PD. I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket.

“I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugo (@hugo_hammond_)

Who has Hugo Hammond dated?

According to Hugo’s Instagram profile, he previously had a girlfriend back in September last year.

He was spotted on a date with Millie Simons at popular Italian restaurant, Alto by San Carlo.

Alongside a series of snaps, he captioned the post: “Date night.”

Meanwhile, the couple appeared to celebrate their two-year anniversary in October.

I want someone I can be myself around.

Millie shared a string of loved-up photos of the couple together as she marked the occasion.

At the time, she wrote: “2 years of putting up with you! Yay lucky me. I love you, happy anniversary.”

Speaking of his ideal girl, Hugo said: “I want someone I can be myself around. I want them to not take themselves or me too seriously. I like having a laugh and a joke.

“Definitely someone who can be my best friend first and then hopefully that can turn into a romance. I’m into my sport and fitness so someone who shares similar hobbies and passions. Looks wise, tall and athletic.”

Read more: Love Island news: Bosses issue trolling warning to fans ahead of new series

Meanwhile, Hugo’s social media profile also shows him as a social butterfly.

The Islander previously went travelling across Asia with friends in 2016.

And there’s plenty of snaps of him from his time at university.

Posing with his dad on his graduation day, Hugo said: “Today’s just as much about my parents than it is myself, My emotional and financial stability. Couldn’t have done it without them.”

What has Hugo said about going on Love Island?

From what it appears, the cricketer is looking for a long term romance.

He admitted: “I’m definitely ready to settle. I’m a relationship kind of guy – mixed in with a little bit of chaos in between.”

Furthermore, Hugo shared: “My mother knows everything about my dating history. When I meet a girl, I definitely have to think whether my mother will be accepting of her.

“It crosses my mind whether she gets a seal of approval from mother.”

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.