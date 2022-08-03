Love Island star Ekin-Su to swap the villa for I’m A Celebrity jungle as bookies name favourites?

Fresh out of the Love Island villa, Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu is being backed to appear in the Australian jungle for the next series of I’m A Celebrity.

Ekin-Su and her partner Davide won Love Island on Monday night (August 1), beating Gemma and Luca who finished in second place.

Shortly after their victory, Ekin-Su is already a favourite to take part in the next series of I’m A Celebrity.

It comes as ITV confirms the show WILL head back Down Under this year.

Bookies release odds on Ekin-Su signing up for I’m A Celebrity

Bookies believe that Love Island star Ekin-Su should head Down Under for I’m A Celebrity stint.

The Turkish bombshell and the Itallion Stallion won Love Island on Monday, taking home £50,000 to split between them.

But viewers don’t want this to be last time we ever see the iconic Ekin-Su on TV!

And according to Boylesports, Ekin-Su’s next TV project could already be on the horizon.

Ekin-Su and Davide had quite the journey during their time in the villa, but it was their fiery chemistry that led them to their Love Island victory.

Now, Ekin-Su is a popular choice with punters to take part in the next series of another hit reality show I’m A Celebrity.

If you thought Ekin-Su was a drama queen in the villa, imagine her surviving in the Australian outback and only living off rice and beans!

Ekin-Su’s odds of being on I’m A Celebrity were cut to 3/1 from 11/2 since her Love Island victory.

Gemma, Luca and Davide also rumoured to appear

Bookies have also voted for other Love Island stars they want to see head into the Australian jungle.

Davide’s odds are 4/1 after winning Love Island.

While runners up Luca Bish and Gemma Owen are 6/1 and 13/2 respectively.

A spokesperson for Boylesports said: “Over three million tuned in on Monday night for the final of Love Island to see Davide and Ekin-Su claim the £5o,000 prize.

“They have been one of the most popular couples and punters are already predicting what they will do next.

“With the Turkish star 3/1 from 11/2 to take part in the next series of I’m A Celebrity, Davide and Gemma are also being well backed to be a part of the camp.”

Who else is on the I’m A Celebrity line-up this year?

Rumours have been rife about a number of stars heading into the jungle.

Following his EastEnders exit, reports are rife Danny Dyer is rumoured to be signing up.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne has also been linked to the show.

Footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa – nicknamed The Beast – is also on the rumoured cast list.

Jackie Weaver, Matt Baker, Sam Aston and Tom Malone Jr have also been linked to the show.

