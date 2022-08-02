Love Island fans in hysterics over Luca’s behaviour as Davide and Ekin-Su are crowned winners

Love Island viewers may have been happy with last night’s result, but viewers think they spotted signs that Luca Bish and Gemma Owen were fuming they didn’t win.

Ekin-Su and Davide were named this year’s winning couple on Monday evening (August 1).

However, as Luca and Gemma clapped from the sidelines, many viewers rushed to social media to poke fun at the pair’s seemingly frustrated reaction.

Love Island fans spotted Luca looking fuming (Credit: ITV)

Love Island viewers spot Luca’s hilarious reaction to losing

One viewer joked: “Lol Gemma and Luca are FUMING bless Ekin she just wanted to hug Gemma #LoveIsland.”

“Luca is going to ask everyone in the country who they voted for. He’s fuming #LoveIsland,” claimed a second.

Read more: Love Island fans furious with shock twist in final

A third amused fan said: “LUCA IS FUMING LOOK AT HIS FACE IM DEAD #LoveIsland.”

Luca is going to ask everyone in the country who they voted for.

While a fourth tweeted: “Nah the fact that Gemma and Luca didn’t even hug each other or show any affection once Ekinde was announced is killing me #LoveIsland.”

Another viewer said: “Gemma and Luca did not hug them when they won. The first time the 2nd place doesn’t hug 1st.”

Hugs all round!

However, Luca’s official Instagram page did congratulate “gorgeous” Ekin-Su and Davide on their win.

And to give them their dues, the two couples did try to hug, but host Laura Whitmore pulled them apart as she attempted to interview the winners live on air.

The show closed with all of the Love Island contestants descending on the stage for a huge group hug.

Luca can’t even act gracious in defeat 😂 fuming he is #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yCt0w9EETc — Kaysey Moseley (@moseley_kaysey) August 1, 2022

The moody face luca pulled when he lost 😭😭😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gaBkwJHOiW — Avs (@Avs52301468) August 1, 2022

LUCA IS FUMING #LoveIsland WELL DONE EKIN SU AND DAVIDE, NOW STEAL THE DOLLAR pic.twitter.com/LVkdkOGNJm — fighting (@imsotired123456) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, after eight weeks of drama, bombshells, heartbreaks and romance, it all came down to last night.

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

After being announced as the winners, Ekin-Su burst into tears and Davide gasped and said: “I can’t believe it.”

Gemma smiled while Luca appeared confused (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su said: “It feels so surreal, finding the man of your dreams and just growing, I’m lost for words.

“There was an instant spark, a genuine butterfly feeling, and there was a caring and intelligent side I was really attracted to.”

This series of the ITV2 dating show has been popular with viewers, with most episodes attracting an audience of more than three million.

Were you happy with the Love Island 2022 result? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.