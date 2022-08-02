The Love Island final aired last night (August 1), with Davide and Ekin-Su walking away as winners.

However, despite the result, viewers of the show all had the same complaint to make following the conclusion of yet another drama-filled season.

Davide and Ekin-Su won the show (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the Love Island final?

Last night saw the 2022 series of Love Island finally come to a close, with a new couple crowned winners of the show.

Davide and Ekin-Su, who were firm fan favourites, emerged victorious, winning £50k on top of their Love Island crown.

Speaking to Laura Whitmore before the results, Davide said it was a “100% dream” to be there with Ekin-Su.

“It feels so surreal, finding the man of your dreams and just growing, I’m lost for words,” Ekin-Su said.

Gemma and Luca were named runners-up in this year’s competition. Dami and Indiyah were in third place.

Meanwhile, Tasha and Andrew finished in fourth place.

Davide and Ekin-Su were fan favourites (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Love Island final

Viewers were over the moon at the result last night, with many taking to Twitter to praise the dynamic duo.

“Fully deserved winners, entertainment, ups and downs from the start, won’t see many better Love Island couples than this!” one viewer tweeted.

“They carried the series! So well deserved,” another said.

“Ekin-Su and Davide are the best winners of this show ever,” a third wrote.

“Ekin Su and Davide deserve this 50k as a fee for their entertainment alone,” another said.

Split or Steal wasn’t a thing this year (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam change to finale format

However, not everyone was happy with the Love Island final last night.

In previous years, the winners have had the opportunity to either share the £50k prize money between them, or steal it.

However, this wasn’t an option this year, with Davide and Ekin-Su simply being offered the opportunity to share the funds.

“LOVE ISLAND WTF!!!!!! Where is the split or steal?!!!!!!!” on viewer ranted.

“So we’ve had no tweet challenge, only 2 days of Casa Amor, peaked early with the bombshells after the 3rd day, only 4 hideaway nights, and now we’re not even getting the split or steal at the end of it all? What’s happened here then,” another tweeted.

“Wait they don’t do the split or steal the money any more??? I waited 8 weeks for nothing,” a third wrote.

“No I’m sorry Laura but what the [bleep] do you mean there will be no split or steal?!?!” another furious viewer tweeted.

“They’re not even doing split or steal?! Shut it down. It’s over,” a fifth said.

