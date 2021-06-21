Love Island 2021 is set to welcome a brand new bunch of cast members to the famous villa.

The ITV2 dating series is returning to screens later this month (June 28) – but who is on the look out for love?

After taking a break last year due to the pandemic, ITV are confirming this year’s line-up.

And here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Love Island cast members…

Who are the cast of Love Island 2021?

Sharon Gaffka is the first confirmed Love Island cast member (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Gaffka

Sharon is a 25-year-old civil servant from Oxford.

Meanwhile, Love Island’s Instagram page says Sharon has conquered beauty pageants, worked on government policies and is now ready to take on the villa!

The stunning contestant said: “It’s been a bit of a running joke between my friendship group for a while that I should apply, probably because I’m the most outrageous one out of the group.

I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore

“But also because of COVID and the lockdown, I’m the only single one in my friendship group.

“They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore!”

Find them on Instagram: @sharongaffka

Aaron Francis will enter the Love Island villa (Credit: ITV)

Love Island cast 2021: Aaron Francis

Aaron Francis is a 24-year-old luxury events host from London.

In fact, the hunky Islander has even worked alongside royalty in the past.

Speaking of royal weddings, he revealed: “Yeah, Eugenie and Beatrice’s over the summer. I hosted and chatted.

“It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested.”

Find them on Instagram: @aaronfranciis

Liberty Poole is joining the ITV2 dating show (Credit: ITV)

Liberty Poole

Love Island’s third contestant is 21-year-old waitress and marketing student, Liberty Poole.

But what is the Birmingham lass looking for in a man?

She revealed: “So I like tall, alpha male, confident, a cheeky chappy sort of guy. But obviously that’s always usually combined with player types, which is where I go wrong.

“So I am trying to change my ways and go for more of a nicer guy that is going to treat me right.”

Find them on Instagram: @libertypoolex

Hugo Hammond is the show’s fourth contestant (Credit: ITV)

Love Island cast 2021: Hugo Hammond

Originally from Hampshire, Hugo is a 24-year-old P.E teacher.

The Islander, who has been single for some time, previously played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability).

He said: “I’ve actually played cricket for England PD. I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket.

“I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.”

Find them on Instagram: @hugo_hammond_

Model Shannon Singh joins this year’s line-up (Credit: ITV)

Shannon Singh

Shannon Singh is a 22-year-old model from Fife.

As well as being a DJ, the Islander has also worked as a glamour model in the past.

Speaking of her previous job, she said: “I used to be a glamour model when I was 18/19. I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days.

“Now I’m more on Instagram/ YouTube. I’ve done a bit of commercial modelling. I can DJ as well.”

Find them on Instagram: @shannonsinghhh

Jake Cornish’s ideal woman is Billie Faiers (Credit: ITV)

Love Island cast 2021: Jake Cornish

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Jake Cornish from Weston-super-Mare is on the search for a stunning blonde.

The water engineer was previously in a seven-year relationship before lockdown.

He said: “Looks wise, always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you. I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands.

I like having a good time!

“This is why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!”

In addition, Jake added: “My ideal woman is Billie Faiers. She is my dream woman.”

Find them on Instagram: @jakecornish7

Kaz Kamwi is ready for a relationship in the villa (Credit: ITV)

Kaz Kamwi

Fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi is from Essex.

The 26-year-old Islander describes herself as “dramatic, spontaneous and friendly.”

Ahead of the new series, Kaz said: “I like meeting new people, I’m ready to be in a relationship.

“Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?”

Find them on Instagram: @kazkamwi

Brad McClelland is among this year’s contestants (Credit: ITV)

Love Island cast 2021: Brad McClelland

Brad McClelland is a 26-year-old from Northumberland.

So, what is the labourer looking forward to in the villa?

Brad explained: “I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. I’m easy going, laid back.

“Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?”

Find them on Instagram: @brad_mcclell

Chloe Burrows is entering the villa later this month (Credit: ITV)

Chloe Burrows

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Chloe Burrows is also entering the villa.

The soon-to-be reality star is a financial services marketing executive from Bicester.

Speaking about her perfect man, Chloe shared: “I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you.

I could never be with someone who is quiet

“And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you. Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more.”

She added: “I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back.”

Find them on Instagram: @chloe__burrows

Love Island star Toby Aromolaran is a semi-pro footballer (Credit: ITV)

Love Island cast 2021: Toby Aromolaran

Toby Aromolaran is a semi-pro footballer from Essex.

Aged 22, Toby describes himself as ‘fun and responsible’.

Ahead of the show, he shared: “I’ve never been in a relationship.

“I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can’.”

Find them on Instagram: @tobyaromolaran

Faye Winter is joining the new series (Credit: ITV)

Faye Winter

Furthermore, Faye Winter is the final Love Island contestant.

The 22-year-old lettings manager from Devon is ‘open to anything’ while in the villa.

Sharing her future plans, she said: “I would like my own estate agency or my own charity shop.

“I want someone who I can go on holidays and stuff with for the next couple of years, and have a really fun time. And then start thinking about kids and serious things in three or four years’ time.”

Find them on Instagram: @faye__winter

