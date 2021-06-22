Chloe Burrows on Love Island: Why is she already favourite to leave the show first?

Chloe Burrows will be joining Love Island when it starts on Monday – but just who exactly is she?

The gorgeous blonde will be one of the first islanders to step foot into this year’s villa.

However, what can fans expect from her on the ITV2 show?

Chloe will be one of the first arrivals in the villa (Credit: ITV)

Chloe Burrows on Love Island: Who is she and what does she do?

The soon-to-be reality star is a 25-year-old marketing executive from Bicester.

She graduated from university in 2018 with a first-class degree in marketing.

Chloe is a self-described proactive woman, admitting she’s “always doing something!”

Unlike some of the other new islanders, Chloe doesn’t have a big social media following.

Currently, she has around 7,000 on Instagram. However, that’s sure to change once the show begins on Monday, June 28.

Who has Chloe from Love Island dated and what has she said about the show?

Chloe has a checkered history when it comes to relationships.

She describes herself as “bubbly” and “funny,” but says that she’s exhausted from getting stuck in “situationships”.

When it comes to looking for a bloke, Chloe knows exactly what she wants.

On top of someone who is “funny, caring and a bit of a gym buff,” Chloe wants someone who will stay through the tough times.

“Obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you,” she says. “Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more.

“I could never be with someone quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back.”

Sadly for Chloe, she may not stick around long enough to find love.

Bookmakers have the marketing executive as the most likely to leave the island first.

According to BetFair, Chloe scored the lowest in the odds of becoming the winning girl, coming in with just an 8/1 chance of bagging the £50,000. No doubt due to the low number of social media followers.

But that could all change after the first episode airs, so who knows?

Love Island starts at 9 pm Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

