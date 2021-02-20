Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have announced their engagement.

Reality shows don’t always have the best success rates when it comes to couples, but it seems the ITV2 has managed to buck the trend.

New parents Camilla and Jamie are the latest in a string of pairings from the show to announce their engagement.

After almost four years together, Camilla took to Instagram to reveal that Jamie had popped the question.

What did Camilla Thurlow say on Instagram?

Sharing a first look at her unusual engagement ring, the 31 year old wrote: “The most perfect ring that only the person who knows me the very best would be able to design for me️.

“@jamiejewitt_ only you could totally surprise me and at the same time be exactly the wonderful person I know and love. What a perfect evening with these two, my future husband and our darling Nell,” she added.

Camilla and Jamie welcomed their first child, Nell, in October last year.

Sharing the same picture on his Instagram page, Jamie wrote: “She said yes!!!”

The couple’s love story began in 2017 in the villa.

They stayed together ever since and out-lasted every other couple in their series.

Paige and Finn are still going strong (Credit: ITV)

Which Love Island couples are still together?

There have been a handful of success stories over the years.

While some of the couples fans thought would last forever fizzled out, others have lasted the distance.

One of those is Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, who were crowned Love Island 2020 winners.

Their romance is still going strong, and to top it off they recently moved in together.

Tommy and Molly are the Instagram golden couple (Credit: ITV)

Boxer Tommy Fury and Instagram star Molly-Mae Hague are still making a go of it.

The pair have become a huge hit on social media, and as recently as last week Tommy pulled out all the stops for Valentine’s Day.

It took some time for audiences to warm to Siânnise Fudge. However, when she let down her walls and cuddled up with Luke T, everything changed.

The couple now live together in London, and they regularly go viral together on TikTok.

Alex and Olivia tied the knot (Credit: Splashnews)

Which Love Island couples are married?

Camilla and Jamie will be the latest in a long line of Love Island couples to have tied the knot.

In 2018, series two stars Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland, and series three couple Dom Lever and Jess Shears both walked down the aisle.

Series two winners Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey also followed in their footsteps.

We wonder who is going to be next?

