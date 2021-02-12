Monday (February 15) marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of TV presenter Caroline Flack.

And, in her memory, online retailer In The Style has just unveiled a new Kindness Collection.

It’s an updated version of the clothing range launched last year.

And, once again, 100% of proceeds will go to the Samaritans.

It’s almost a year since Caroline Flack took her own life and In The Style is paying tribute ahead of the anniversary (Credit: Splash News)

What happened to Caroline Flack?

Former Love Island presenter Caroline took her own life almost a year ago.

She was facing trial over an alleged incident with boyfriend Lewis Burton and had also been dropped as the host of the ITV2 dating show.

Just two months before her tragic death, Caroline posted a quote on Instagram.

It read: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

And it’s this quote that In The Style has used as inspiration for the clothing range.

So far the brand has launched more than £400,000 for mental health charity the Samaritans.

Who is In The Style working with on the anniversary collection?

In The Style has teamed up with the likes of Jacqueline Jossa, Billie Faiers and Strictly Come Dancing’s Saffron Barker for the anniversary tribute.

Olivia Bowen, Shaughna Phillips and Charlotte Crosby are also involved in the project, which saw the ladies each design either a T-shirt or hoodie.

As well as a white “You are enough” T-shirt, Jacqueline also models a hoodie bearing the quote that Caroline posted to Instagram.

Jacqueline Jossa is one of the famous faces involved (Credit: In The Style)

What else is in the Caroline Flack tribute range?

Other items in the range include a pink hoodie designed by Billie Faiers. It features the words “You are doing wonderful darling”.

In a world where you can be anything, be kind.

Charlotte Crosby’s jumper features a bit of a naughty word but instructs the wearer to “sprinkle” kindness because it doesn’t cost a thing.

Charlotte Crosby modelled hers in the snow (Credit: In The Style)

Olivia Bowen posed with her four-legged friend for her “Be the person your dog thinks you are” T-shirt.

Strictly star and YouTuber Saffron Barker designed a “You got this!” hoodie, while Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips’ pink sweatshirt reads “Be kind or be quiet”.

Olivia Bowen posed with her dog (Credit: In The Style)

When does the anniversary range launch and where can I buy it?

The new Kindness Collection officially launches on Sunday (February 14), just a day before Caroline’s anniversary.

The collection will include a relaunch of the original Be Kind T-shirt, as well as new designs, styles and colourways.

All T-shirts cost £12, while hoodies and jumpers cost £20.

The Kindness Collection launches on Sunday February 14 at 6pm on the In The Style website here and the In The Style app.

If you are struggling you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 for free or visit the website here.

