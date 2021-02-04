Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen have revealed the real reason why kids are on hold.

It comes as they revealed exclusively to Entertainment Daily that they have been having “down days” during lockdown.

Speaking as part of a team up with sexual wellness brand LoveHoney, the couple opened up about the impact of lockdown on their marriage.

The couple were the first Love Island stars to get married when they tied the knot back in September 2018 after meeting on the 2016 show.

Love Island stars Olivia and Alex have revealed why babies are on hold (Credit: Supplied)

What did Love Island stars Alex and Olivia say about babies?

Quizzed by ED! about starting a family, Olivia revealed the real reason kids are put on hold.

She said she’s too “anxious” to even think about it in lockdown because she just can’t bear the thought of going through a pregnancy without her mum by her side.

Olivia revealed: “We will just have to wait and see how things go. We were thinking about having kids soon and we would love to start a family, but we are really busy with our careers at present.

I’m quite an anxious person and, because of lockdown, I just don’t think I could do it without my mum being around me.

“So we’ll wait till the world goes back to normal again,” she said.

Alex has big plans for his brood though.

“I want two kids,” he revealed.

“I’m an only child and always wanted a brother or sister.”

Alex and Olivia are in lockdown with their pups Reggie and Winnie (Credit: Supplied)

How are they getting on in lockdown?

Alex and Olivia also gave ED! a glimpse into their lockdown life – and it hasn’t all been plain sailing.

“Lockdown has been tough for everyone and we have down days like any couple,” Olivia said.

She added: “You have to work at a relationship to keep it special.”

Alex continued: “We are both glass-half-full people so we’re both are pretty good at staying positive.

“I feel so lucky to be stuck at home with Olivia. She is my dream companion to be stuck at home with. With the vaccines going so well, hopefully we will all be out of this lockdown very soon.”

‘Love Island worked for us’

The lovebirds are used to being in lockdown together though, having met in the Love Island villa.

And they took the chance to hit back at those who say meeting on a dating show isn’t the way to find love.

Alex said: “Well, it definitely worked for us. I am just as excited to see Olivia every day as when I first saw her in the villa.”

Although Alex did admit that it isn’t “necessarily the way to go for everyone”.

“You can find love on there but it depends what reasons you go on reality TV for,” he added.

“People know what they’re going to get when they come off it now and they think their lives are going to change – and it’s a shame it’s not the case for everyone,” Alex continued.

“It’s like when people say it doesn’t work, all the couples have split up, but how many couples split up in the real world?” he added.

Olivia and Alex are working with LoveHoney ahead of Valentine’s Day (Credit: Supplied)

Valentine’s Day plans

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Alex and Olivia also revealed their top tips for showing your significant other just how much you love them.

“My favourite way to say I love you?” Alex mused. “I’d say it with my mouth and you can take that whatever way you want!”

The saucy pair also reflected on certain “activities” that took place in the villa.

“You’ve got to be there to know what it feels like,” Alex said.

“Love Island was a crazy experience for us. When you’re there there isn’t actually a lot to do.”

“Except have sex,” Olivia chipped in. “We were young at the time!”

Now the couple have new ways of maintaining intimacy – away from the glare of the cameras.

Alex revealed: “Sex toys are great way to add intimacy in the bedroom particularly in the current climate when we are all stuck at home in lockdown.”

Olivia agreed.

She said: “It is always a good idea to add new ways to have fun together – you would be surprised just how many couples have a little surprise in their bedside drawer.

“I think it’s a really way of keeping things fresh.”

Olivia and Alex are working with sexual wellness brand LoveHoney on its Mind Blowing Valentine’s campaign.

