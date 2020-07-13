Love Island Australia viewers shocked over 'knife' threat

ITV2 viewers were stunned last night when a contestant on Love Island Australia threatened to stab a fellow islander with a knife.

The UK summer version of the controversial dating show was cancelled this year, amid the coronavirus lockdown, and replaced by repeats of the 2018 Australian series.

Eden took a lie-detector test on Love Island Australia (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Love Island Australia?

Just days ahead of Tuesday's (July 14) final, the gents from the remaining couples had to take the now-axed lie-detector test, answering questions put to them by the female islanders.

When Erin Barnett watched as her boyfriend, Eden Dally, admitted he found another girl, Millie Fuller, attractive, Erin blew up.

Eden's girlfriend, Erin, grew furious when he admitted finding another islander attractive (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Love Island's Marcel Somerville reveals he 'nearly died' after coronavirus hospital dash

She shouted and raged, before rushing towards the kitchen. Erin then told the other islanders she was going to get a knife and stab Eden.

"I'm actually going to go get a knife and stab him," she said. The others urged her to calm down.

Reacting on Twitter, stunned viewers asked why producers didn't remove Erin from the villa over the threats.

Erin said she would "stab" Eden with a knife from the villa kitchen (Credit: ITV)

One said: "[Erin] should have been thrown off for saying she would get a knife and stab Eden! Absolute disgrace! #LoveIslandAU."

Another replied: "Agreed, she should have been removed."

A 'disgrace'

A third demanded to know why Erin was 'still in the villa' after the 'threat'.

Someone else tweeted: "Did Erin really say that she was going to get a knife? She might have been joking but that's not OK #LoveIslandAU #LoveIslandAUS."

I don’t understand how Erin wasn’t kicked out after saying she was going to stab Eden. Like wtf! #LoveIslandAU — Lorna Watts (@lornawatts) July 12, 2020

Agreed, she should have been removed — Beverly trafford (@Beverlytrafford) July 12, 2020

erin literally threatened her boyfriend with a knife and is still in the villa?!!! #loveislandau #loveislandaus — shannon (@iconicrmj) July 12, 2020

A fifth said they couldn't understand why bosses didn't 'kick Erin out' over her comment.

"Does #LoveIslandAU have different producers to #LoveIslandUK?" another asked, gobsmacked. "I feel a lot wouldn't be tolerated if the UK cast did it, the bullying, the squaring up to each other, 'I'm going to get a knife'."

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Did Erin really say that she was going to get a knife? She might have been joking but that's not ok. #LoveIslandAU #LoveIslandAUS — Jayne Evans (@jaynieliz) July 12, 2020

Does #LoveIslandAU have different producers to #LoveIslandUK i feel a lot wouldn't be tolerated if the UK cast did it, the bullying, the squaring up to each other, "im going to get a knife". — Elizabeth Nixon (@Lil_Libstar) July 13, 2020

Erin and Eden found romance at the very start of the series and were a couple throughout.

Read more: Love Island Australia: Viewers confused over the word 'bogan'

But shortly after the final originally aired in 2018, they parted ways. As reported by Capital FM, they said in a joint statement at the time: "We look back and cherish the time we have spent together, the memories we have created, in both Spain and in Australia.

"But we have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer."

Have you enjoyed watching the Australian version of Love Island? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.