ITV announces Love Island is cancelled this year due to coronavirus crisis

ITV has confirmed this year's Love Island is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been doubts about the ITV2 series since it's always filmed abroad and there's travel restrictions in place.

However, due to the high risk, bosses have decided not to air the reality show this year.

Love Island has been cancelled this year (Credit: ITV2)

Read more: Love Island could be cancelled 'quite soon,' suggests ITV boss

Crisis talks reportedly took place on Thursday (April 30) and Friday (May 1).

It was decided that the show wouldn't air this year.

What has ITV said?

Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV said: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

"In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready.

"But clearly that’s now out of the question.

"We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021.

Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021.

"In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox."

ITV previously looked into the possibility of filming the series in the South West of England like Cornwall.

However, they decided it "wouldn't be the same".

The show will return in 2021 (Credit: ITV2)

Read more: Love Island contestants will be 'tested for COVID-19' this summer

ITV boss Kevin Lygo recently said he felt "a little bit uneasy" airing the show while the UK is in lockdown.

He said at the Edinburgh Television Festival: "What signal might it be sending out if we're doing a show where everyone is crammed together slavering over each other...

"...and the rest of the world is told not to go near anyone in the park?"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.