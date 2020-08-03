Lorraine: Andi Peters presenting schedule leaves viewers confused

Lorraine viewers expecting to see Andi Peters on today were left scratching their heads today as they tuned in to find Christine Lampard presenting.

The Loose Women favourite, 41, is holding the fort over the summer while regular host Lorraine Kelly takes a break.

Lorraine viewers were expecting Andi Peters to be on, not Christine Lampard (Credit: ITV)

What did Lorraine viewers say about Andi Peters?

ITV has informed viewers that Christine will be running the show alongside presenter Andi Peters.

The star has hosted Lorraine for the last few weeks, and it seems viewers expecting to tune in this morning (Monday, August 3) and find Andi on as the main host - rather than just appearing in the competition segments.

Andi is hosting with Christine in Lorraine's absence (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Christine is presenting today, with guests including Stephen Tomkinson and Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

Taking to Twitter, some viewers demanded to know why Andi wasn't on today.

One viewer commented: "Hey hey hey, I thought @andipeters was in charge this week #Lorraine?? #GMB."

No sign of Andi yet.

Another asked: "When is Andi Peters doing Lorraine? I thought he and Christine were sharing the presenting? #gmb #lorraine."

A third tweeted: "When is Andi Peters actually going to present #Lorraine? This is Christine's third week and no sign of Andi yet..."

When is Andi Peters doing Lorraine? I thought he and Christine were sharing the presenting? #gmb #lorraine — Fi 🌊⛱🌊🍦🌊 (@Fibutton) August 3, 2020

When is Andi Peters actually going to present #Lorraine? This is Christines 3rd week and no sign of Andi yet.... 🤔 — Rebekah 🤱🏼 (@Rebekah__) August 3, 2020

Christine is presenting Lorraine from July 20 to August 7, while Andy will hold the fort from August 10 to 21. Christine will be back on August 24 to host until September 1.

Andi, a regular on daytime TV, celebrated his birthday last week, and viewers were gobsmacked to learn how old he is.

Andi celebrated his birthday last week (Credit: ITV)

Shock over Andi's real age

He was working on Good Morning Britain the day he turned 50, and those tuning in refused to believe that's his real age.

Many on Twitter expressed their disbelief as they wished him a happy birthday, with one writing: "@andipeters WOW 50! Never! Happy 50th Birthday! Been making me chuckle since the broom cupboard."

Someone else said: "He looks about 30 lol. Must be the cream he uses. @andipeters what cream you using?"

Another tweeted: "He seriously looks no more than 30 at the most... incredible!"

